Prince William and Princess Kate's adorable nursery for George, Charlotte and Louis revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Royal fans have been wondering if Prince William and Princess Kate have any plans to expand their family in the future, but one thing's for certain, they'd have to do a spot of redecorating if they did.

The Prince and Princess of Wales moved from their London home, Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace, to the countryside at Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Home Park estate in Berkshire in September 2022 - see a rare glimpse inside their new home in the video below. In doing so, they left behind the beautiful nursery they decorated especially for their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WATCH: Have a glimpse inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's home

Loading the player...

Back in 2013, before the birth of their eldest son, the royal couple reportedly turned to Beatrix Potter's much-loved children's books for inspiration when decorating the nursery, choosing deliberately neutral colours that would work for both baby girls and boys.

They are said to have adorned the room with Peter Rabbit pieces, along with some of the author's other popular characters, including Jemima Puddle-Duck and Mrs Tiggy-Winkle.

Shop the look:

Beatrix Potter nursery art prints, £22.80, Etsy

It's possible they used the same design company that created nurseries for William, his brother Harry and their cousins Beatrice and Eugenie – Dragons of Walton Street in Knightsbridge, which specialises in handmade furniture painted with characters from Beatrix Potter.

PHOTOS: Inside the royal babies' adorable nurseries – from Prince George to Archie Harrison

Prince William and Princess Kate's three children George, Charlotte and Louis all enjoyed the themed nursery

It has proved to be a timeless design, not only for George, Charlotte and Louis but among the general public. According to research from Hiatt Hardware, which analysed nursery trends on Instagram, Beatrix Botter has over 5,700 posts on the social media platform, which is not surprising considering it can incorporate everything from sage green to yellow and blue tones – something to suit all interiors.

The family of five relocated from Kensington Palace (pictured above) to Adelaide Cottage in 2022

William and Kate downsized when they moved to their modest family property, which boasts four bedrooms and underwent a refurbishment in 2015. This means that the couple would not have a spare room or potential nursery space if they decided to have more children in the future. But we do wonder if they've brought some themed furnishings to decorate their three children's new rooms.

The Prince and Princess are believed to have moved to be closer to Queen Elizabeth II, who sadly passed away the same month as their relocation, and to give their children more privacy.

SEE MORE: Earl Charles Spencer's wife shares serene video of Princess Diana's final resting place

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.