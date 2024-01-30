King Charles's botanical sanctuary at 'favourite' private residence is a post-operation haven

Despite undergoing surgery in recent days, King Charles looked in great spirits as he and Queen Camilla departed the London Clinic on Monday.

The monarch was discharged from the hospital after undergoing surgery for an enlarged prostate and, as such, his upcoming engagements have been rescheduled while he recuperates at home.

A statement from the Palace read: "His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days."

Charles, 75, and his wife waved before getting into a car to head home for a period of rest. It's not been confirmed which royal residence Their Majestys were heading to, but the monarchs likely headed to Gloucestershire to their countryside abode, Highgrove House.

The royal residence has long been a favourite of his for decades now. It previously served as the ideal weekend home for the King and his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, when the boys were young children.

The then-Prince of Wales and the late Princess Diana would frequent Highgrove often with the boys, making the most of the large and private land.

Now, Highgrove House continues to be the home of choice for the King and Queen, and with its nine bedrooms, beautiful décor and sprawling gardens – it's not hard to see why.

The 18th-century building sits on 900 acres of land and given the monarch's planet-focused passion for gardening and all things organic, the botanical sanctuary no doubt provides comfort for Charles and will be the perfect place to reside and rest over the coming weeks.

The most recognisable part of the gardens at Highgrove is the extended pathway leading from the back of the house out to the rest of the estate.

At the end of the pathway sits a beautiful pond, and the tall, perfectly manicured pine trees line the path all the way down. An aerial shot of the garden also shows the huge trees that are scattered on the lawn across the rear garden, too.

Former royal butler Grant Harold previously spoke to HELLO! and agreed that Highgrove is of enormous sentimental value to the King.

"Highgrove has always been the scene for any kind of big celebrations to do with birthdays, especially for the King and the Queen. Highgrove is very important to him, it’s been his home for 40 years," Grant said.

"It's his sanctuary, he has got a literal sanctuary in the chapel there too, it's somewhere he escapes to… it's his heaven and the place he likes to be most."

Proving the special place Highgrove holds in the King's heart, he and Queen Camilla enjoyed many festivities at Highgrove House at the end of 2023, most notably his 75th birthday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted an afternoon tea on the eve of his birthday at Highgrove to mark his milestone, as well as the milestone anniversaries of the NHS and the Windrush generation.

A number of official photographs and portraits of the King show how comfortable he feels at the residence. There have been snaps of the monarch walking the estate in his country gear, looking more than at home among the crops.

The front of the Georgian house is also stunning. The large front door to the building and surrounding windows at the front of the huge house are enveloped by crawling ivy and shrubbery, adding even more of a botanical theme to the entire property.

Charles isn't afraid to get stuck into the hard work either. The green-fingered royal has often been involved with gardening jobs and work at home over the years, alongside a team of experts he enlists to help out.

However, we imagine the gardeners will take over for the time being while the King takes some time to rest and recuperate, just as the doctor ordered.