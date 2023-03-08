Princess Diana's former home is magical in new video by Charles Spencer's wife Karen The late Princess of Wales' brother lives at Althorp House

Earl Charles Spencer often shares updates from his grand home of Althorp House where he grew up with his late sister Princess Diana, who is now buried there. On Wednesday, it was the turn of Charles' wife Karen to post a video from their stately home – and it was oh-so magical.

Their Northamptonshire property was hit by a flurry of snow and the results were amazing. As the beautiful snow started to fall across the stunning grounds, Karen whipped out her phone to take the opportunity to capture the incredible moment.

WATCH: See the stunning snow at Althorp captured by the Lady of the House

Loading the player...

Flakes gently fell on the ground as the camera panned across the perfectly manicured grounds which appeared to have a light dusting of the white stuff already early in the morning.

The couple have been busy at their family home lately, sorting through years' worth of heirlooms and accessories left behind by Charles' ancestors.

There is a temple on site for royal fans to leave tributes

In a recent Althorp newsletter, Karen explained that the basement full of items was an area that was being tackled.

"We are parsing through what is valuable, and needing to be restored, and what we should get rid of," wrote Karen.

She then explained: "A friend had the great idea of contacting companies that do set design for movies and TV who may be delighted to get their hands on some authentic 1970’s curtain rods and appliances. We did in fact find a company that wants it all. Phew! Guilt free decluttering."

The property will reopen this summer

As well as their YouTube channel and weekly newsletters, Charles' Instagram and the official Althorp House feed are the perfect place to admire photos inside the stately home as when you visit, you're prohibited from taking photos.

During summer opening days, visitors can pay a visit to a temple on site that is dedicated to Princess Diana but they are unable to access the Oval Lake where she is buried.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.