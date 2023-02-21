Earl Charles Spencer parts ways with Princess Diana's childhood items at Althorp Princess Diana's brother and his wife are having a massive clear out

Earl Charles Spencer and his wife Karen Spencer now have a weekly newsletter that keeps fans up to date with the goings on at Althorp House, where Princess Diana was raised with her brother and sisters.

In their latest instalment, they revealed that they are clearing out the basements of the grand property, and some of the items from Charles and Diana's childhood will be donated to a film company. Charles has before denied working with the media, declining Netflix permission to film at his home.

WATCH: Princess Diana's brother reveals real reason he rejected The Crown's request to film at Althorp

Loading the player...

"We are parsing through what is valuable, and needing to be restored, and what we should get rid of," wrote Karen.

She then explained: "A friend had the great idea of contacting companies that do set design for movies and TV who may be delighted to get their hands on some authentic 1970’s curtain rods and appliances. We did in fact find a company that wants it all. Phew! Guilt free decluttering."

Karen Spencer loves making discoveries in the basement of Althorp

As well as items that they were happy to part with, Karen and Co. discovered an array of light fittings that they hope to restore and put back into the house, just as they once were.

This comes after the weekend saw Karen down in the basement, in a video shared to their YouTube channel, where she revealed a creature living down there.

MORE: Loved-up Charles Spencer and wife Karen pictured in unseen first date photo

"In this week's episode of Spencer1508, my wife @karenspencer goes exploring through Althorp's cellar, in her ongoing quest to better understand our 500 year old home. There are plenty of secrets down there - along with a creature lurking in one of the dark and damp corners."

The grounds have a temple dedicated to the late Princess of Wales

The creature being a resident frog, who found a home in the abandoned bathtubs underground.

As well as the YouTube channel and weekly newsletters, Charles' Instagram and the official Althorp House feed are the perfect place to admire photos inside the stately home as when you visit, you're prohibited from taking photos. You can, however, take snaps of the beautiful exterior and the pristine 500-acre grounds.

This special home, where Diana was raised, is in fact where she first met King Charles (when he was a Prince), after Diana's sister Sarah invited him over.

LISTEN: Former Norland nanny reacts to Kate's parenting of little Prince Louis

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.