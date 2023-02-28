Charles Spencer invites the police into his private home Althorp – but it's not what you think Princess Diana's brother Charles shared all online

Earl Charles Spencer often shares updates from Althorp House, where Princess Diana was raised with her brother and sisters.

On Monday evening, the 58-year-old shared a surprising update from the stately home, uploading a photo of police cars and a fire engine outside of the property.

The Instagram Stories post read: "We welcomed @northamptonshirepolice to Althorp this evening – showing local residents what their Rural Crime division have to offer."

Charles invited the police to his home

The Earl didn't elaborate on the community gathering but the beautiful home surely made a wonderful backdrop for such an event.

In the summer of last year, the Earl was forced to call the emergency services to the home for altogether more serious situation when there was a fire on the grounds.

Thankfully it was in a field away from the house itself and no one was harmed, but Karen caught it all on camera...

WATCH: Charles Spencer's wife Karen films dramatic field fire

Loading the player...

"Fire in one of our fields today," Charles' wife Karen wrote alongside a clip of the blaze and then the next slide read: "Fire department and Althorp team were amazing all under control now."

The main property of Althorp has a whopping 90 rooms, and the Earl opens it up in the summer months for members of the public to tour various rooms.

Althorp's library is so grand

The library is a room that garners a lot of attention when Charles posts photos of it online, and the Earl has even admitted that it is favourite room in the entire house. It features wooden floors with large patterned rugs, cream walls with endless shelves of books, and a selection of red armchairs and sofas. There are also several palatial chandeliers adding to the decadence of the space.

Princess Diana is buired at the property

The late Princess of Wales has been laid to rest at Althorp, on an island in the middle of the Oval Lake.

While the public cannot access the Princess' grave, there is a temple on site where public can leave flowers and tributes.

