Charles Spencer, the brother of the late Princess Diana, resides as the glorious stately home of Althorp House in Northamptonshire – but he has taken the decision to ban photography from inside the house.

SEE: Princess Diana's childhood home Althorp House where she met Prince Charles

During an informational update on the official Instagram page, Charles verified the rules of the house, including the fact photography is banned from inside the property.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles Spencer speaks out about Princess Diana's grave

At certain times of the year, the wonderful family home is opened up to welcome visitors and while they are permitted to take photos of the exterior of the building, Charles and his wife Karen have asked the public to refrain from snapping images inside its walls.

Charles put out this statement to fans

That doesn't mean that the interiors are top secret though, as Charles himself often showcases snippets of the jaw-dropping rooms on his social media feeds.

The house includes a grand bedroom where Princess Diana would practice her tap dancing and two impressive dining rooms, one called the Marlborough Room, and another the Great Room.

The property is absolutely stunning

The beautiful library is a room which many fans adore, and when Charles shared a photograph of it in all its glory, he wrote: "The Library at @althorphouse - to most people, the best room in the place. Despite the grand sweep of its design, it somehow doesn’t feel overbearing. #historichouse #interior #englishflowers."

RELATED: Princess Diana's private bedrooms revealed in unearthed photos

MORE: Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer reveals heartwarming history of family garden

The Earl is the custodian of the beautiful estate, which is where he and the late Diana, Princess of Wales grew up and where she is now buried.

Fans love the grand library

The Grade I listed property has been in the family for hundreds of years and includes over 90 rooms and 550 acres of land.

Dogs are also forbidden on-site due to the plethora of wildlife that the estate is home to. Of course, guide dogs are the one exception to this rule though.

This year, the house is open until 30 August, so do hurry if you fancy a visit.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.