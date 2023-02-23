Earl Charles Spencer details lucky escape with dramatic photo of horrific fire at Althorp Princess Diana's brother shared a poignant image from his home

Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer often shares updates from his glorious home of Althorp House, where the late Princess of Wales is laid to rest on an island on the Oval Lake.

The Earl has revealed that her gravesite in an absolute oasis for him and his family...

On Wednesday, Charles took a photo from the archives to share with his adoring Instagram fans, and it was a picture of a dramatic blaze which took place at the property.

He captioned the retro black-and-white snap, "Althorp's Dairy Cottage after a fire in 1940. It was rebuilt – without a thatched roof. A room designed by Wedgwood himself escaped the flames."

The property suffered a blaze in one of its cottages

During the summer heatwave of 2022, Charles experienced another fire at the property, but thankfully it was in a field and no one was harmed.

"Fire in one of our fields today," Charles' wife Karen wrote alongside a clip of the blaze and then the next slide read: "Fire department and Althorp team were amazing all under control now."

Charles and his wife love diving into the history of their beautiful home and now with Karen's own YouTube channel she takes fans on an adventure through time, going through the treasures of Althorp.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the couple were partaking in "guilt free decluttering" of items from Althorp's vast basement.

There is a temple of site for the late Princess of Wales

Their newsletter explained:"We are parsing through what is valuable, and needing to be restored, and what we should get rid of.

"A friend had the great idea of contacting companies that do set design for movies and TV who may be delighted to get their hands on some authentic 1970’s curtain rods and appliances. We did in fact find a company that wants it all. Phew! Guilt free decluttering."

Talking of the interesting history of the abode, this very special home is in fact where Diana first met King Charles (when he was a Prince), after Diana's sister Sarah invited him over for a gathering.

