Paris Hilton gives insight into new home “twice the size” of $8m current Malibu home

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum recently shared insights into their dream home, perfect for their growing family.

The couple, who welcomed their son Phoenix in January, recently moved into a new, spacious house to accommodate their expanding household.

Carter, 42, reminisced on Thursday's episode of Hilton's I Am Paris podcast, "Do you remember when you persuaded me that we needed twice the size so we could start the cutesy crew? Fifteen thousand square feet later."

Describing the house as her "dream home," the 42-year-old former model revealed her and Cater's favorite aspects of their new residence.

Her partner praised the house for its variety of activities, saying, "We unicorn trot around the house, we dance making Taco Tuesdays, we go to your package room and you say, 'Can we go to the package room for 15 minutes and open packages?' We go to the wellness center and do treatments. It's like an amusement park. There's so many different activities to do."

MORE: Inside Paris Hilton’s exclusive House of Y2K launch party in LA

MORE: Exclusive: Nicky Hilton praises sister Paris Hilton for being her 'biggest cheerleader'

Dubbed the "sliving spa" by the Hilton heiress, the wellness center features cryotherapy and facial machines, as well as a red light therapy bed. "It's like having the fountain of youth at your house," she said.

Paris’s unique design aesthetic, called "kidult" – a blend of "kid" and "adult" – shines through in their home.

She expressed her satisfaction with the variety of amenities, saying, "I love having my podcasting studio, recording studio, photo album studio, like everything, the 11:11 office," in reference to her media company.

“It's just great to not have to leave unless I have to."

Their new home also boasts walls adorned with pictures of Paris.

WATCH: Paris Hilton gushes about baby Phoenix

Carter affectionately likened it to a museum, saying: "Masterpieces on the wall. And obviously what I mean by that is photos of you everywhere, but they are amazing."

He admitted some investors he works with have been "slightly creeped out" by the abundance of his wife’s photos, as they didn't realize he was married to her and assumed he was "some crazy stalker."

Paris expressed her gratitude for Carter’s support, saying: "I love it. Thank you for letting me decorate like that."

This new home is an upgrade from the couple's previous $8 million Malibu mansion, which featured a stunning ocean view, a chef's kitchen, a home theater, and an outdoor entertaining space, complete with a fire pit and spa.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.