Lara Spencer looks fabulous in a crop top as she poses inside her home gym The Good Morning America star works out regularly

Lara Spencer has an incredible home in Connecticut, which even boasts a home gym!

The 53-year-old star regularly works out to maintain her toned physique, and inspired many over the weekend with a stunning selfie of herself wearing a white crop top and leggings after her latest work out.

"I think I see an ab (also known as a 1 pack)", the star wrote alongside the picture.

VIDEO: Everything you need to know about Lara Spencer's life away from GMA

The star is being able to work out again without wearing a boot, having finally been able to take it off. Back in December, Lara tore her plantar plate and ligament in her foot, which resulted in her having to get a boot just before Christmas.

She shared a lengthy post on Instagram at the time, detailing what had happened. It read: "Not the boot I was hoping for this Christmas!!! BUT I did get some shiny new wheels (swipe to see my sexy scooter!!).

Lara Spencer looked fantastic in a crop top as she posed in her home gym

"A torn plantar plate and ligament in my foot that's been slowly getting worse and worse FINALLY fixed by the magnificent Dr O'Malley at HSS today. Didn't want to miss my daughter's last soccer season or the holidays, so here we are! Rollin' into 2023 like....... well, I'm not exactly sure but it should be interesting at work."

Despite needing to rest and wear a boot for over a month, Lara didn't her injury stop her when it came to exercise,

The GMA star has a fabulous sense of style

She posted a recent video of herself being through her paces, all while wearing her surgical boot. She captioned one post: "Tennis. I'm comin for ya....... Thank you @performanceoptimalhealth. Let's get this rehab started," and then added a clip of herself working on her core.

"I can't put weight on my left leg for 5 more weeks if I am lucky and even then will still be wearing this book for another 5 BUT I can stay in shape in the meantime," she wrote: "This is a great ab buster! 3x 30 seconds each leg. Use ankle weights to really feel the burn (my boot does that for me!). Thanks Shane! @performanceoptimalhealth."

