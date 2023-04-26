Amir Khan's two lavish family homes are Kardashian-worthy megamansions

The I'm A Celeb star splits his time between Dubai and Cheshire with wife Faryal Makhdoom

Amir Khan is back in the I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle, but normally the boxer splits his time between Dubai and Cheshire.

The former Olympian was set on a relocation to London from his hometown of Bolton but when the star was mugged at gunpoint for his £72,000 designer watch he sought a quieter life away from the UK capital.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the doting dad explained he feels more comfortable raising his family in Dubai, but they have also recently bought a Cheshire pad, so they can split their time between the two.

Amir Khan's Cheshire home

On the family's TV show Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton, Amir, his wife Faryal Makhdoom and children Lamaisah, Alayna and Zaviyar were seen arriving at their palatial-looking home.

As with all megamansions, the lobby is where guests get the first impression of the place, and Amir's pad has a grand piano, two large throne-esque chairs in a bright and airy space.

The family have an ultra-modern kitchen in white hues, with pops of colour provided by bright orange stools.

Amir Khan's Dubai home

Amir's property in the United Arab Emirates has views of the iconic Burj Khalifa, making it a sought after home. Other selling points include a home office, a handbag closet and plush interiors throughout.

Amir has his own games room with an arcade game and plasma screen as well as lots of his boxing memorabilia.

The place is flooded with light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows and the colour scheme has been kept muted to add to the ultra-modern, zen feel.

In the BBC Three show, Amir's wife Faryal was heard explaining that she designed her Dubai family room darker than the rest of the home to stop it getting dirty.

In the same episode, Amir was seen driving a golf buggy out of his home straight to the beach which is just around the corner. Perfect for the kids!

