Sir Mo Farah's vast family home rivals a holiday villa – take a tour

Sir Mo Farah has laid everything bare in his documentary, The Real Mo Farah. The Olympic champion may have had a very difficult upbringing after being illegally trafficked to the UK, but his life now couldn't be more different.

MORE: The Real Mo Farah: Everything you need to know about BBC documentary

The I’m a Celebrity star lives in a vast residence in South West London with his wife Tania, daughters Rhianna, Aisha and Amani and son Hussein. The huge property has a massive garden and a very luxurious outdoor pool – and you're probably not surprised that there's a treadmill in the lounge…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mo Farah has a treadmill in his living room!

When wife Tania posted an Instagram ad about cleaning, we were able to look inside the family’s kitchen. The video revealed a large marble island, built-in white cupboards and a display area with glass shelves and ornaments. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Mo commends Tania for looking after the household: "I don’t know how she does it.”



Mo and Tania in their modern family kitchen

In an interview with Athletics Weekly, Mo shared an insight into home life: "We’re lucky that we have space in our back yard so we can do stuff with the kids."



Mo Farah and his kids enjoy using the large garden for football and games

His London home boasts a huge garden which we have seen on his son’s Instagram page and clips of Mo’s YouTube videos reveal the family utilising the impressive outdoor pool.

EXCLUSIVE: At home with Mo Farah, his wife Tania and their children

Mo's wife Tania likes spending time by the pool

REVEALED: Mo Farah's wife Tania shared unseen wedding snap

MORE: Top tips for running a fast 10K from Mo Farah himself

In a video Mo shared on his YouTube channel, the athlete showed off his Fifa computer game skills while in his living room. Behind the star, we could see his modern L-shaped sofa and a collection of his trophies along the windowsill. In another celebration of his achievements, photographs of Mo in his running kit are hung upon the walls.



Mo shared a glimpse into his living room where he also trains

One corner of Mo’s living room is his gym set-up, with a rowing machine and treadmill. In the Athletics Weekly interview, Mo confessed: "Most people like to go outside, and they can’t stand the treadmill. But for me, I love the treadmill.

The kids are always in here now, sometimes hanging upside down from the treadmill!"



Tania also uses the treadmill in the living room

Mo, who was knighted as Sir Mo Farah in 2017, has travelled around the world attending training camps, and the family even relocated to Portland, Oregon at one point. The pandemic has allowed him to spend an extended period of time at his family home in London.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.