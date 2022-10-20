Loose Men's Jordan Banjo candidly discusses 'controversial' wedding at royal residence The Loose Men were discussing the decline of weddings

Jordan Banjo discussed why he finally got married to his new wife Naomi Courts, seven years after they started dating.

RELATED: Charles Spencer shares incredible wedding photo amid unexpected family history

The Greatest Dancer host welcomed children Cassius and Mayowa 'Mimi' with Naomi before marriage, which he said was previously considered as "controversial." They got engaged in the Maldives in January 2020, and they delayed their wedding in order to have a larger guest list without coronavirus restrictions.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jordan Banjo discusses controversial wedding with Naomi Courts

During Loose Men on Thursday, Andi Peters began the chat by revealing less and less people are tying the knot, before turning to newlywed Jordan, who got married just two months ago, for his verdict.

"It can feel like an old-fashioned tradition. For me, it's brought everything full circle," he said, adding: "It was the best day." Jordan continued by revealing his parents never pressurised him to propose after announcing their pregnancies, but he wanted to "show commitment" to his family.

SEE: 14 bold second royal wedding dresses: Princess Eugenie's pink gown, Sarah Ferguson's florals and more

RELATED: Zara Tindall's unconventional strapless bridesmaid dress that broke royal tradition

The Diversity star shared two children with Naomi

"If you go back 20 or 30 years, the fact that I've got two kids before I was married, some people would have been like [gasps.] It would have been a bit of a controversial subject.

"Everyone does it for different reasons, whether it's a religious point of view, a moral point of view. For me, I just wanted to show commitment to my lovely wife, my family, my children," Jordan explained.

Speaking of his parents' "really relaxed" views on marriage and children, he continued: "They were beyond buzzing when we told them that Naomi was pregnant, they were really happy. There was never any, 'You need to get married now.'"

The couple got married at the former royal residence of King Henry VIII

Jordan admitted that Naomi always wanted a big wedding, while he was hoping for a much smaller celebration.

"When I first proposed, it was kind of like in covid, so I was thinking, maximum 30 guests I might get away with this. And she was like, 'No, we'll wait.'

"We normally compromise, me and my wife, and do exactly what she wants, and that's the way it works out," he laughed.

The couple tied the knot at Ashridge House in Hertfordshire, which was the former royal residence of King Henry VIII and his daughter Princess Elizabeth I. Set in 190 acres of landscaped gardens, the Grade I listed stately home can host up to 150 guests for a civil ceremony.

The bride opted for a sparkly champagne-coloured gown with a corset bodice, embellished straps and a princess-style skirt, while Jordan looked dapper in a white shirt and a black bow tie.

READ: Giovanna Fletcher's five wedding rings from husband Tom have heart-melting meanings

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.