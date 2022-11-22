Boy George's £17m gothic mansion with meditation tower he's set to give up The Karma Chameleon singer has a vast home

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here! campmate Boy George is currently sleeping under the stars in the depths of the Australian jungle, but he's left behind luxury at home.

The Culture Club singer has a vast mansion in London's exclusive Hampstead Heath that he has put on the market for a staggering £17million.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Throwback footage of Boy George's lavish house party

The property is as fabulous as you'd expect complete with a tower with meditation room, a roof terrace and a triple heighted entrance hall.

The building itself dates back to 1686 and the Grade II Listed Gothic Villa has been home to Boy George for 40 years.

READ: Boy George: why was the I'm a Celebrity star in prison?

Estate agent Aston Chase have listed the singer's home, explaining that it comes with six bedrooms, five bathrooms and the "wonderful principal suite overlooking Hampstead Heath features a bathroom with a giant skylight for a ceiling".

Boy George is selling his London home

The detailed listing also reveals that the house has "been painstakingly refurbished and extended over a three-year period under the auspices of F3 Architecture & Interiors in conjunction with multi-award-winning designer Kelly Hoppen CBE".

It is yet unknown where the star will choose to reside once he parts ways with his iconic home, but we're positively sure it'll be somewhere suitably flamboyant.

LOOK: I'm a Celebrity star Boy George's hair loss surgery: before and after

The singer hasn't always lived as luxuriously though, as he once lived in London squats with no fixed address.

Boy George battled with addiction for decades, and revealed on Piers Morgan's Life Stories back in 2017 that it was Richard Branson who helped him during his darkest days.

The star is currently appearing on I'm A Celebrity

"I was really grateful, Richard [Branson] really tried to help me and I'll always thank him for that. It was very sweet of him," he told Piers.

He added: "He took me away from the glare of publicity because obviously there were headlines 'Find him.' There was a hunt and so Richard gave me a safe haven at his house and that enabled me to try and get better but I didn't really realise at the time how long a journey it was going to be."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.