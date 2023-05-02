Tour Pregnant Rihanna's new $21m property to raise growing family

The Diamonds singer is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky

Pregnant Rihanna dazzled us all on the Meta Gala red carpet with her unique bridal-esque gown, showing off her growing baby bump. As well as making A-list appearances, the star has been busy making real estate moves too with a brand-new penthouse purchase.

The We Found Love hitmaker has acquired a second property inside the iconic The Century building in Los Angeles, that's popular with many Hollywood stars and famous faces, according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals.

The singer's latest investment was even once owned by Friends actor Matthew Perry, who parted ways with it in 2021.

© Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth Rihanna's new apartment is amazing

The $21 million property boasts four bedrooms and 9,290 square feet of space and as the photographs show it is an open plan apartment that offers up the most mesmerising views across LA. The beauty doesn't end there though…

The outdoor space is a corner terrace ideal for entertaining guests on balmy evenings. Just imagine a sundowner there soaking up those skyscraper vistas! © Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth Check out Rihanna's penthouse views

Talk about a bedroom with a view! The sleeping space has a panoramic window in front of the bed, so you can wake up to the cityscape each morning.

The windows offer up a dreamy bedroom view

The penthouse even has its own cinema room with comfy velvet sofas and chairs and a giant screen.

Movie nights at Rihanna's will be epic

As far as entertainment goes, there is also a snooker table inside the property, set away from the lavish living area.

© Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth The penthouse is open plan

The lounge is more akin to a hotel lobby, with endless places to relax and chill. It looks so snuggly!

© Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth Rihanna's lounge is beautifully decorated

The ultra-modern kitchen features an all-white colour scheme with marble clad breakfast bar and chef's station. There is also a small dining table with a chic light hanging overhead.

© Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth The modern kitchen is so chic

While it is not clear whether Rihanna will live in the home or rent it out like she does many other of her properties, it certainly is a dazzling gem to add to her portfolio.

