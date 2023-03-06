Pregnant Rihanna shares rare glimpse inside $13.8million LA home – wow! The Lift Me Up singer posted three clips on Instagram giving fans a look inside her house

Rihanna delighted fans on Sunday with a rare photo of her baby son, and in the process, she revealed never-before-seen photos of her home in LA.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever performer posted a carousel of three snapshots into her private life; one of her son in his crib, followed by two adorable insights into the superstar's home, including one of her expansive kitchen and another of her dining room.

As you'd expect from the kitchen of a new mom, the countertops were home to several baby-related devices, including what looks like a bottle sterilizer. The room also boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, which look out onto a balcony with outdoor seating.

The star also shared a photo of herself and her baby son sitting at a granite work surface, which looks to be a kitchen island in the center of the room. In the background her baby boy's Mickey Mouse toy can be seen.

Rihanna gave fans a glimpse into her home

The living spaces are likely inside Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky's LA property.

Rihanna bought two neighboring mansions in Beverly Hills in early 2021, offering privacy and security, along with all the incredible amenities you would expect.

The mom-to-be first bought a $13.8million (£10.2million) five-bedroom and seven-bathroom property, before snapping up a neighboring home for $10million (£7.4million). The second home is smaller but no less impressive, with four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and a large outdoor swimming pool.

Rihanna lives with her son and her partner, A$AP Rocky

The singer-turned-entrepreneur also owns a penthouse in Century City, Los Angeles, where she reportedly spent much of her time during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 42-storey tower boasts a 75-foot pool, a 24-hour valet, and high security to protect the famous residents, but we suspect she spends more time with her son at a larger property, giving her little one space to roam around.

