Pregnant Rihanna's family home with rarely seen son under threat Police swarmed Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's home after a fan turned up on her doorstep

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share a palatial $13.8 million home in LA, but their peaceful sanctuary was disturbed this week after a man was found on the property.

The fan reportedly traveled to the Umbrella singer's California home from South Carolina, with the intention to propose to the pregnant star, who is expecting her and A$AP Rocky's second child.

Rihanna's security team called the police, who quickly arrived and put the man in handcuffs, and placed him in a squad car, according to The Daily Mail.

He was not charged in the end as it was decided that he had not broken any laws, but it's likely unsettling for Rihanna, especially given her young son lives in the house with her too.

Rihanna's young son lives with her and A$AP Rocky

The Superbowl performer is notoriously private about her home, but did give fans a glimpse into her property ahead of the Oscars this year, posting a carousel of three snapshots into her home life; one of her son in his crib, followed by two adorable insights into the superstar's house, including one of her expansive kitchen and another of her dining room.

As you'd expect from the kitchen of a new mom, the countertops were home to several baby-related devices, including what looked like a bottle sterilizer. The room also boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, which look out onto a balcony with outdoor seating.

Rihanna gave fans a glimpse into her kitchen

The star also shared a photo of herself and her baby son sitting at a granite work surface, which looked to be a kitchen island in the center of the room. In the background, her baby boy's Mickey Mouse toy could be seen.

Where does Rihanna live?

Rihanna bought two neighboring mansions in Beverly Hills in early 2021.

The 35-year-old first bought a $13.8 million (£10.2million) five-bedroom and seven-bathroom property, before snapping up a neighboring home for $10 million (£7.4million).

The second home is smaller but no less impressive, with four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and a large outdoor swimming pool.

Rihanna's Barbados home has a luxury pool

The singer-turned-entrepreneur also owns a penthouse in Century City, Los Angeles, where she reportedly spent much of her time after giving birth to her son.

The 42-story tower boasts a 75-foot pool, a 24-hour valet, and high security to protect the famous residents, but we suspect she spends more time with her son at a larger property, giving her little one space to roam around.

