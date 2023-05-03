Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan unveil two epic bathrooms and guest loo in lavish home update

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan are slowly but surely unveiling each room of their jaw-dropping Essex mansion via their home Instagram account (@Wrightyhome) and on Wednesday it was the turn of the bathrooms to be shown off in all their glory.

The couple shared multiple pictures of both of their amazing bathrooms as well as their guest toilet, all impeccably designed with every last detail thought about.

WATCH: Mark Wright films at his beautiful Mallorca home

All of the spaces have impressive porcelain slabs, making a striking focal point and both of the main bathrooms feature his and hers sinks with statement mirrors above them.

The comments came thick and fast for the couple's latest home update, and it sounds like they were just as impressed as us with the beautiful rooms.

"Absolutely gorgeous," penned one and: "bathroom goals," added another. A third joked: "His and hers sinks. The secret to a happy marriage".

The post read: "Want to share our wash basins with you. We never really thought about these being something we can make special as it's a wash basin?? We then met Chris & Keiran from @mitresuk who was doing our tiling at the time and said they do this as another business.

Their bathroom has its own sauna

"Basically you choose a massive porcelain slab from a WIDE range of options they have and they make basins tops, any colour, any pattern, any shape, depth and size. It’s made to look like a big marble work top but with porcelain which is more durable and more hard wearing and has so many options.

The couple's sofa is seriously stunning

"We used our joiner @taylorbespoke for the draw[er] sets underneath and as a team they made gold!! Looking for a feature in your bathrooms at home, look no further!! #basins #worktop #brandpartner #porcelain."

Other features in their grand home are just as decadent and include a mammoth outdoor pool, a cosy cinema room and a party area complete with a bespoke bar. We can't wait to see more of the pad!

The couple have been working on the property for years

The have had a pool area dug out

Their mansion was decorated at Christmas time

