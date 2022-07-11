Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's fans express concerns over megamansion The stars are set to move in soon

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan must be excited for their upcoming move into their jaw-dropping megamansion they've been working on since 2020, but fans have their concerns.

When the couple shared a look at their brand-new outdoor lighting at their mammoth Essex abode, as well as comments of praise, their followers did share their worries over the bills they will have.

"I'm concerned for your electric bill [laughing face emojis] looks amazing," wrote one and: "Hope you can afford your electricity bill," agreed another. With a third adding: "Lovely but I wouldn't like your electric bill [laughing face and love heart emojis]."

The stars have had outdoor lighting installed at their massive home

Others teased that window cleaning would also be an issue, thanks to the sheer scale of the property. "Don't fancy window cleaning day," joked one and: "You better get saving to pay your window cleaner Mark [laughing face emojis] looks absolutely gorgeous Mark."

The property is almost finished

The couple share regular updates to their home Instagram account @wrightyhome which has amassed 396,000 followers, who are keen to catch a glimpse of their beautiful house.

Mark has already made full use of their at-home gym, which is now complete. The room has stunning Parquet flooring, Georgian style windows, many state-of-the-art machines and a fully stocked rack of free weights!

Another highlight of their impressive home must be the bar, as their party room has a bespoke onyx bar with beer pumps and plenty of space for dancing. It would make the perfect area for their moving in party!

The couple have jaw-dropping views from their bedroom

Outside the property is set to be just as impressive with a sweeping driveway, Hollywood-style gates and the beginnings of a spectacular pool.

When Michelle and Mark shared plans for their outdoor pool, their fans were seriously impressed by the holiday-worthy space. The cabana-style beds and in-water loungers will make it feel more like a five-star hotel than a family home.

