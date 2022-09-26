Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan finally move into megamansion - and wow See how the couple are settling in

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan house have been keeping their fans up to date on their stunning home project, and it looks like the power couple may have finally moved in to their dream pad.

The actress and radio presenter share updated on their home account @wrightyhome, which boasts over 400,000 followers, and on Sunday, they shared a picture of one of their dogs, Pip, settling in nicely.

"Already made herself at home," the caption read, showing the adorable pup snuggled up a faux sheepskin throw.

Michelle has been away in Australia filming for a few months, but she's now back on UK soil, and it looks like she's arrived home just in time to see their gorgeous home come together.

Their dog Pip looks very at home

Mark shared a glimpse inside their master bedroom, revealing bespoke padded headboard and he also gave fans a look inside another room when he unwrapped a brand-new Simba mattress.

At the weekend, the couple also embarked on a plant shopping mission for their vast garden, heading to a store in Surrey to find their perfect shrubs and flowers.

Mark and Michelle gave a glimpse into their bedroom

Impressive features of the Wright/Keegan residence include their very own inside bar and a jaw-dropping sauna and steam room in their pristine master bathroom. The bathroom space also features a rainfall shower, porcelain countertops, marbled tiles, and an Instagram-worthy free-standing bath.

Outside, the wonder continues with plenty of land boasting incredible vistas across the countryside and the couple also have a massive outdoor pool which wouldn't look out of place in a five-star hotel.

The couple have an amazing outdoor space planned

The mammoth undertaking hasn't been plain sailing for the couple, though, with Mark admitting it has been "mentally and physically tough".

The 35-year-old wrote to fans: "A process that has been extremely mentally and physically tough at times but one that is so rewarding. On to the final stages now and can't wait for you to see it all come together 100 per cent."

