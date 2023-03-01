Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's latest home update sparks joy, concern and envy among fans The Brassic actress and former TOWIE star live in Essex

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have shared a brand new update on their home Instagram account and as usual, their fans simply can't agree.

The Brassic actress and former TOWIE star have built their dream home together in Essex and they have opted for minimalist, luxury interiors and on Wednesday, it was the addition of a light cream sofa that sparked debate in the comments section.

"One of our beautiful sofas and pillow collection by @bellahomeinteriors this one is in our kitchen lounge area. Will show you the others soon #home #sofa #brandpartner #kitchen," the couple wrote, sharing images of their show-stopping couch.

The stars shared their new sofa online

"Absolutely beautiful - the hoover lines in the carpet give me joy. You have a gorgeous home," one fan gushed, while another admired while voicing concern: "Gorgeous and beautifully styled but I’d be too scared to mark anything."

"No nephews allowed in this room," one fan joked and others echoed the sentiment, warning the couple to keep their dogs away too.

The couple have a sauna inside their bathroom

Some fans defended the stars against the naysayers, putting it down to jealousy. "I love it. Take no notice of the comments they are just jealous and it shows, it's a sofa for god's sake. I had a sofa that colour once and when I sat on it I used a throw so it wouldn't get marked so what, people are so judgemental," a follower added.

It is not the first time that Michelle and Mark's décor choices have divided their online following. The minimal design has led people to ask if more colour or elements will be added at a later date, but we shall see.

What do you think of Michelle and Mark's decor?

WATCH: Tour inside of the Wrights' Essex mansion

Mark has been making full use of their on-site gym where he likes to train and the couple also have their very own private sauna and steam room in their decadent bathroom.

Come summertime, we can't wait to see the pair relaxing by their giant pool in costa del Essex! Dreamy!

