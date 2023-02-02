Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's his and hers bathroom belongs in a hotel The Brassic actress and her husband live in Essex

Michelle Keegan is currently filming scenes for Brassic, while her husband Mark Wright is away in Spain, but we're sure the couple will soon be reunited at their stunning new Essex pad.

Their gargantuan residence has its own Instagram account, @WrightyHome, and it’s the most spectacular house with breathtaking interiors.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright give tour of lavish home

Loading the player...

On Wednesday, the couple reposted a photograph of their swanky bathroom, installed by a company called Taylor Bespoke.

The image reveals their his and hers sinks on a floating vanity unit. The room has been designed with pink/grey shades. Offering up perfect symmetry there are two square edge mirrors and three retro wall lights to complete the space.

Check out the couple's luxe bathroom

The original post read: "Floating Vanity unit fitted for @wrighty_ and @michkeegan @wrightyhome work top and tiles done by @mitresuk #youwantwemake #taylorbespoke"

This brand has also worked on Mark Wright's sister Jessica's walk-in wardrobe in the past, so it's obviously a name they trust.

Elsewhere in the same bathroom, the couple have their very own private sauna, a waterfall shower and a freestanding bath. So luxurious!

Michelle and Mark have a sauna in their bathroom

While their glamorous updates may have fans thinking it's been plain sailing for the couple, however, Mark has admitted that the process has been "mentally and physically tough".

The 35-year-old wrote in a social media update: "A process that has been extremely mentally and physically tough at times but one that is so rewarding. On to the final stages now and can't wait for you to see it all come together 100 per cent."

Michelle and Mark's décor choices have divided their online following. The stars love minimal, chic and Kardashian-esque creams, but their fans have questioned if the couple will be adding more personality to the rooms.

Their decor has come under fire

"Each to their own but a bit of colour would be welcome here and there," wrote one fan, and: "All a bit too beige for my liking," added another.

"It's brand new, give them a couple of years to look lived in," one fan remarked, in their defence.

Well, we certainly think it looks fabulous, and we love the updates!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.