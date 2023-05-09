Jamie Oliver's secret change at £6m home with wife Jools and five kids

Celebrity chef Jamie lives in Essex with his wife Jools and their five children

Jamie Oliver, 47, was a guest judge on MasterChef Australia and during his appearance he made a shock revelation about his living situation with wife Jools and five kids at his impressive £6 million mansion.

When speaking about the food he was about to eat from contestant Larissa Sewell, Jamie said: "With things going on in the world at the moment, it's kind of profound you're here this year with both a Russian and Ukrainian dish. Can I give you a little secret that no one really knows? I have had two Ukrainian families living with me for the like the last seven months."

WATCH: Jamie Oliver films inside family home

The star continued: "We have done fundraisers with top chefs from Ukraine, so I have had my fair share of borscht. This is absolutely fabulous."

Jamie luckily has a vast estate with enough room for the families so he's able to extend his wonderful hospitality.

Jamie invited two families to move into his estate

The property is called Spains Hall, and the family first moved in back in 2019, along with their five children Daisy Boo Pamela, Poppy Honey Rosie, Buddy Bear Maurice, Petal Blossom Rainbow and River Rocket.

It's a jaw-dropping historic country home that boasts ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms and a great hall, while the grounds also have another six-bedroom 16th-century farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge and converted stables.

© Photo: Instagram The family have a beautifully rustic home

All of the glimpses we've had inside Jamie and Jools' home over the past few years have revealed it is equal parts grand and cosy – the perfect family abode!

Jamie has a rustic kitchen and adjoining pantry which is ideal for all of his one-dish wonders he whips up from home.

Jamie lives in a grand property

The family's garden is a highlight of the property with a red brick wall surrounding the boundary line, a wide-reaching lawn and plenty of abundant-looking shrubs.

The design of the interiors are homely with patterned wallpapers, plenty of framed family photos and luxurious features like open fires.

The huge home has a very interesting history as it was once dramatically burgled but the thieves were forced to leave their loot in the lake when their getaway car broke down.

© Photo: Channel 4 The family have a stunning garden

The buried treasure was then lost for a whopping 150 years before new owners discovered the silverware at the bottom of the water!

PHOTOS: Celebrity chefs' lavish homes: Gordon Ramsay, Phil Vickery and more

MORE: Jamie and Jools Oliver look so in love after baby number six comments

Jamie and Jools recently redeclared their love for one another when they renewed their vows in the Maldives.

The TV chef told BBC presenters Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty why he was motivated to renew his vows. He said: "I wanted to do it on the 20-year anniversary, which was three years ago. Covid obviously put an end to that, and I just felt that with the kids leaving school and going to university – I have got two in Leeds at uni – it was just a nice moment to let them know that their parents are tight and we love them."

© Instagram The couple are proud parents-of-five

Their beachside celebration technically marked the couple's third wedding party – as after their June 2000 ceremony at All Saints Church in Essex and the couple threw a tenth wedding anniversary party which saw Jools wear another bridal gown.

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.