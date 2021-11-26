Jamie Oliver's ultra-rare royal feature at £6m family home revealed

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver lives with his wife Jools and their five children Daisy Boo Pamela, Poppy Honey Rosie, Buddy Bear Maurice, Petal Blossom Rainbow and River Rocket, and their vast £6million Essex mansion has a very rare regal feature – a moat!

As reported by the Daily Mail, Jamie has been granted permission by the local council to restore the 600-year-old moat bridge at Spains Hall which would have stood at the house originally. The red-brick bridge would have provided a crossing over the water-filled moat for residents of the home. While it is not believed that Jamie will re-fill the moat with water, he will restore the bridge itself.

A statement by Stephen Gray Consultancy said the moat would have been a prominent feature of the house in the 15th Century and has "substantial architectural significance".

As well as repairing the feature to its former glory which will pay homage to the history of the property, the bridge will be connected with a gravel road which will offer Jamie and the family another route into their grand home.

Spains Hall used to have a water-filled moat and bridge

The impressive house sits on a vast 70-acre estate in the village of Finchingfield, which is dubbed one of the most picturesque in England!

The gorgeous country property features ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms and a great hall, while the grounds also boast another six-bedroom 16th-century farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge and converted stables.

Jamie has a charming home with plenty of room for cooking

As expected, Jamie has a stunning kitchen and the house also boasts a pantry space. Over the UK lockdown period, the TV star allowed fans to see inside his private home while he kept the country interested in cooking.

The family have a stunning home

The Oliver clan sometimes joined in when Jamie filmed his series Keep Cooking and Carry On, which is where the family showed off their walled garden during a lovely family lunch – and it's seriously beautiful. The only question is, when can we move in?

