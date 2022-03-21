Jamie and Jools Oliver's historic home is given epic makeover in new photos

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Jamie and Jools Oliver's stunning £6million Essex mansion has just got even more beautiful thanks to a colourful makeover.

GALLERY: Tour Jamie Oliver and wife Jools' £6m regal family home

The couple enlisted the help of interior designers The Style Sisters to design, transform and organise the family's utility room – and it looks incredible! They've gone for sage green built-in cupboards and a statement green and pink floral wallpaper. The room's stone tiles have been switched out for pastel pink herringbone ones, giving the space an eye-catching look. As expected from the organisation queens, the storage is on point with perfectly categorised Perspex baskets and an ottoman trunk.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the moment Jamie Oliver re-lives special family memories

Gemma and Charlotte revealed all on their Instagram feed @stylesisters, sharing a photograph with Jools, as well as before and after images of the space. Scroll through the post to see the transformation.

The family's utility room was given a chic makeover

The Style Sisters wrote: "We had the pleasure of designing and organising the lovely @joolsoliver @jamieoliver utility room in their beautiful home. Our design focused on not only honouring the style of our clients and the original features of the room but also making sure the space complemented the rest of the house too!

WOW: Inside the Style Sisters' amazing celebrity home transformations - from Vogue Williams to Rochelle Humes

RELATED: Jaw-dropping celeb pantries: Rochelle Humes, Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and more

"It of course also had to be super functional! We both love this newly updated utility room or what the room was known as the ‘Lamp Room’. The room was used to keep the oil lamps in, these would then be used to light up the house! We love finding out the history of our clients' homes."

They have a gorgeous property in Essex

Fans were obsessed with the transformation, and took to the comments section to share their praise. "That is the most fabulous room you’ve done girls, great work," wrote one and: "This is truly incredible," said another. Many pointed out the gorgeous wallpaper – and we love it too!

Shop Jamie and Jools' exact wallpaper:

Cole and Son Floral Kingdom wallpaper, £117, Wallpaper Direct

Fancy going green like the Olivers? We adore this chic shade from Dunelm...

Sage green paint, £16, Dunelm

Get organised with these handy boxes that can be used around the house.

Clear storage boxes, £29.99 for four, Amazon

The couple share their Essex mansion, known as Spains Hall, with their five children Daisy Boo Pamela, Poppy Honey Rosie, Buddy Bear Maurice, Petal Blossom Rainbow and River Rocket.

The historic property has had an interesting past; it was once dramatically burgled but the thieves were forced to leave their loot in the lake when their getaway car broke down.

The buried treasure was then lost for 150 years before new owners discovered the silverware at the bottom of the water!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.