Jools Oliver shares photo of 'cheeky monkeys' River and Petal at unseen corner of £6m home

Jools Oliver revealed a glimpse of a previously unseen part of her family home in a sweet Instagram post on Thursday.

The mum-of-five showcased the family’s kitchen garden at their £6million country estate, and it is filled with herbs, fresh fruit and vegetables that no doubt come in very useful for her husband Jamie Oliver to use in his recipes.

The walled garden has shelves filled with pots lining the space, and a lemon tree on the floor. It is accessible via a set of double doors from the historic property, and appears to have been the backdrop for some filming featuring two of Jamie and Jools’ youngest children, River and Petal.

"Cheeky monkeys on set," Jools captioned the photo, which showed River, five, pretending to give his big sister a piggyback.

While Jools didn’t reveal what they were filming, Jamie has shot his past few Channel 4 cooking series at the family home with appearances from his wife and children, so it is likely he is working on his next TV project.

The sneak peek inside Jools and Jamie’s kitchen garden comes after the chef revealed he had restored an incredible kitchen feature that had been out of use for 100 years - a wood oven.

Jamie Oliver recently stored a 100-year-old wood oven

"Restoration of the old wood oven is complete. It hasn't worked for well over a hundred years and it works great now,” Jamie said on Instagram, before showing how they had used the oven to make fresh pizzas.

The family moved from north London to the 70-acre estate in the village of Finchingfield, dubbed as one of the most picturesque in England, in 2019. The £6million country property features ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms and a great hall, while the grounds also boast another six-bedroom 16th-century farmhouse, three-bedroom lodge and converted stables.

