Jamie Oliver making huge change at £6million family home after hints at baby number 6

Jamie Oliver has been granted planning permission to add three more bedrooms to his country retreat in Essex, just months after revealing his wife Jools Oliver is keen to add another baby to their brood.

Plans reveal that the celebrity chef intends to renovate the old servants' quarters of their £6million home, Spains Hall, to ensure it is "fit for modern family life". Jamie and Jools have already carried out extensive restoration and renovation work at the Grade I-listed home since they bought it in 2018, so no doubt they are keen to ensure the entire property receives a modern upgrade.

The six-bedroom property is home to Jamie, Jools and their five children – Poppy, 19, Daisy Boo, 18, Petal Blossom, 12, Buddy Bear, 11, and River, five. Adding a further three bedrooms would allow all of the children to have their own bedrooms, as well as offering guest bedrooms for family and friends to stay, or even provide a nursery for Jools' longed-for sixth child.

Jamie previously revealed that his wife of 21 years would love to expand their family even further. Appearing on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, Jamie shared: "I don't think so but… No, listen, I don't have a choice in this. I know they say it takes two to tango. Not in my house."

Jamie and Jools Oliver have been granted permission to add three new bedrooms at their home

Host Chris Moyles then recalled: "I was with Jamie and Jools… and I think I made a joke about them having 98 children and Jamie goes, 'Yeah, we're done now,' and then Jools looked and went, 'Although one more might be nice,' and Jamie looked at her. I think I walked away."

Laughing, Jamie replied: "It was uncomfortable! She's just so maternal and she's got so much love to give I can't… but what do you do? I just keep saying, 'But what about me? Don't worry about the kids! Moi!' That's the great thing about a dog. I've never seen anyone in my family more pleased to see me!"

The couple live at Spains Hall in Essex with their five children

Jools, 47, previously revealed she might use IVF to try to have a sixth child after suffering five miscarriages. Asked about another baby, she said: "Once you have these miscarriages you are always like, this baby is meant to be here, I have to keep trying.

"So I have thought about IVF because having researched it and spoken to some amazing people, it seems like the right option for my age. But you know that it's hard because also I've got a partner you know, I've got to think about him I'm not so sure he's that keen to do it that way. So I don't want to push anything, because I'm very lucky."

