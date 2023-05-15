Strictly's James and Ola Jordan's unique bedroom situation revealed

Strictly Come Dancing stars James and Ola have revealed all to HELLO!

Strictly Come Dancing pros James and Ola Jordan have recently moved into a brand-new home with their daughter Ella, but one thing that's remained the same and that's their sleeping arrangements.

During their recent chat with Hello!, 40-year-old dancer Ola told everyone that three-year-old Ella still shares their bed. "She still comes into our bed at night, but it's my fault, I love it. I still get my cuddles in the morning. I don't want to give it up yet," she admitted.

During a video tour of their new abode, Ella was seen jumping up and down excitedly on her mummy and daddy's bed – which looks as though it's fit for a king so there's plenty of room for her to fit in the middle of the pair.

The family have begun making their house a home by starting to unpack and adding new pieces of furniture.

In the sweet video, Ella was keen to show off the room that will be a playroom when the boxes are unpacked.



James and Ola Jordan still let Ella sleep in their bed

There is also a sage green kitchen with adjoining utility room, as well as an extra living room which will be turned into a cinema room.

Their new home is truly idyllic as it is surrounded by apple orchards and endless fields as James was keen to show off through their Georgian-style windows.

Their former home had a large pool

Although Ella first missed their old home with a huge swimming pool in the backgarden, now she's become accustomed to the new pad. "She loves going outside in her garden here and going on her scooter," said James.

"When we lived in our old big house, there was no way she could have gone on her scooter out the front because it was like a ski slope, and out the back, she had to wait for us to come down because we had a pool. Here she goes out, plays on her scooter and really enjoys it, so it's nice."

Ella Jordan has now settled into her new surroundings

The couple loved their former four-storey megamansion but they parted ways with it for two reasons, the cost and for their daughter Ella.

"With everything that’s going on in the world at the moment, our old house was too expensive to run. A swimming pool costs a lot of money to heat," revealed James in a previous interview.

"It is what it is. We've done it for her. Yeah, we’ve moved out of an amazing home, but it didn't suit us with Ella and we feel we can hopefully give her a better life somewhere else."

Ella was raised in their former family home

The house is now also a backdrop for their Dance Shred plan, and the stars recently performed a routine on TikTok, which they reshared on Instagram and it received over 15,000 likes.

They captioned the fun video: "Such a lovely day and we couldn't help ourselves and do an old school Jive for you. The OG’s #couplegoals #dance #danceshred #mumanddad."

© Photo: Instagram The couple have lost weight with their Dance Shred programme

Ella made a cameo appearance in the clip, scooting past on a pink scooter twice during the routine, and fans loved it. "Love how Ella casually cycles past" and "Love how Ella just carries on taking no notice" followers added.

