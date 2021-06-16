James and Ola Jordan's fans react to their epic garden with holiday villa vibes The Strictly couple live in Kent

James and Ola Jordan both uploaded photographs to their respective Instagram accounts, revealing their epic back garden at their Kent family home, and it could easily be mistaken for a lavish holiday villa!

The former Strictly Come Dancing professionals have a gorgeous family home with their one-year-old daughter Ella and it looked more extravagant than ever in Tuesday's Instagram posts.

The couple transformed their garden into an outdoor cinema and invited their friends over for a fun al fresco evening. A large movie screen was erected by the side of the pool and their guests sat on beanbags to enjoy the flick with festoon lights hanging overhead.

Fans were suitably impressed by the space, with one writing: "Looked like you had a blast! So happy for you! You have the most beautiful house and garden! Xxxx" and another added: "You have an amazing garden xxxx."

As well as the huge pool which is worthy of a five-star hotel, Ola and James also have a hot tub in the corner of their garden.

The couple have an impressive garden complete with pool!

The perimeter of their property is fenced off and it is not overlooked by any neighbours, and they have equal quantities of paving slabs and perfectly manicured lawns.

In other photographs of the outside space, grey rattan sun loungers and the black summer house can be seen.

Their property interiors are pristine

Inside, the luxuriousness continues as the couple has an underground gym, immaculate living space and a huge walk-in wardrobe.

James and Ola recently reclaimed their living room after revealing that Ella's toys had taken over. "Ella was ruling the house!" said James. "We've always been a little bit OCD, which has got much better now – we've let go."

Baby Ella loves playing in the living room

They once described their property as their "forever home", however in a recent interview with HELLO!, moving was a topic which came up.

"James wants to move all the time," revealed Ola. "I love moving house," James admitted. "I don't know what it is, I just love moving - whereas Ola doesn't. She's like, 'This is it. This is the last time we're moving'. We always do the houses up then move on. I don't know. If I saw the right place I might think about it."

