Exclusive: James and Ola Jordan reveal big change for their family this year

James and Ola Jordan have recently hit the headlines for dropping six stone between them with a new fitness regime that they do from their kitchen, but the couple are set to get a brand-new kitchen as they are moving home!

James revealed all in an exclusive interview with HELLO! saying, "We're hoping to move into our new house in April/ May time which is exciting."

The couple sold their first family home back last year, and it seems it had a lasting impression on their daughter Ella.

In the same interview, Ola revealed: "Oh, the other day Ella said, 'Mummy, I want to go home'. I said, 'What do you mean, we are home'. She said, 'No I want to go home to the light house, the big house.' It had loads of light there. I asked, 'Do you mean the house with the swimming pool?' and she said 'Yes mummy'."

Ola and James sold their home last year

James added: "She'll love the new house and we'll make a special bedroom for her," with Ola saying: "And we're going to make the study into a little playroom."

Ella even chimes in: "I want a pink and blue one, and a pink chair and a small chair, a blue one."

Their daughter Ella misses their old swimming pool

"She's designing it I think!" quips James. Adding: "I want to get her a really big climbing frame in the garden and things like that, that she wasn't able to have in the last house as we'd have to go into the basement for her to use. The new house will suit her much better."

The couple loved their former four-storey megamansion but they parted ways with it for two reasons, the cost and for their daughter Ella.

The couple have moved for a better home for their daughter

"With everything that’s going on in the world at the moment, our old house was too expensive to run. A swimming pool costs a lot of money to heat," revealed James in a previous interview.

"It is what it is. We've done it for her. Yeah, we’ve moved out of an amazing home, but it didn't suit us with Ella and we feel we can hopefully give her a better life somewhere else."

