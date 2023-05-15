Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's kittens run wild in epic games room inside family mansion - watch

The Voice stars are spending time at their Los Angeles home with Gwen's sons

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's home life is ultimate family goals and we love seeing updates from their idyllic ranch in Oklahoma where they have been spending lots of time lately.

However, on Sunday, The Voice judge Gwen shared an update from their other abode, their $14 million house in Encino and it was a full on mad house.

As well as Gwen always being busy with her three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, her household has just got even busier with new kitten additions.

WATCH: See Gwen Stefani's new kittens exploring her home

In a cute candid video, the sweet kitties were seen roaming around on a games table, where the family had placed cushions around it so they could explore the table without the fear of falling.

One wall of the room has a large bookcase filled with books and ornaments and there is a white sofa positioned in front of the red-lined table.

© Instagram Gwen and Blake welcomed kittens

The No Doubt singer's eldest son surprised his mom on Mother's Day with a delicious-looking waffle breakfast. In a video showing off the culinary creation, Gwen kicked the celebrations off by saying: "Thank you Kingston! Happy Mother's Day everybody."

It has been a jam-packed few months for the family as they celebrated Easter at home with Blake dressing up in a full pink bunny onesie for the occasion! Plus, ahead of that they threw a pizza party at their sprawling ranch.

© Frazer Harrison Gwen, Blake and her sons

Gwen shares her sons with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale and Blake is a doting step father.

DID YOU KNOW?: Gwen Stefani's sentimental tribute to children at Blake Shelton wedding

So-much-so, when he married Gwen, 53, he changed their living situation completely, introducing the boys to a country way of living.

The couple have two properties

In an interview at the Country Radio Seminar in 2022, Blake revealed one of the biggest hurdles they encountered as a family was adjusting from life in Hollywood to rural living in his home state."The two of them were like, 'Well, what do we do now?'" he said of Zuma and Kingston. "I go, 'Go out that door and don’t come back till you're too tired to go any further.' Well, they can't even imagine just going down to the creek with a net or turning over rocks or getting on a buggy and driving around."

MORE: Carly Pearce reveals what Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are really like away from the spotlight



Now, of course, the kids are into the swing of things, and they are often spotted on Gwen's videos enjoying the idyllic space.

The Hollaback singer also loves the country lifestyle, and fans get to see updates of her getting stuck into gardening and various ranch activities.

The best photos of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's ranch

© Photo: Instagram Blake has laid back decor at his ranch

Their Oklahoma ranch even has a chapel on site

© Photo: Instagram The dining room is all-white with quirky accessories

The best photos of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's LA home

The family have a luxurious kitchen

Gwen has a zany bedroom at her LA home

© Photo: Instagram The star loves unique interiors

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.