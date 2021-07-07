Gwen Stefani's sentimental tribute to children at Blake Shelton wedding The Voice stars are officially married

A series of magical wedding photos on Gwen Stefani's Instagram confirmed that she married her fiancé Blake Shelton over the weekend, and what you may not have seen yet is her heart-warming tribute to her sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and six-year-old Apollo.

MORE: How Blake Shelton made intimate wedding to Gwen Stefani extra special

In a photograph posted by fashion stylist Rob Zangardi, Gwen's jaw-dropping veil was revealed, which featured embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. This was a beautiful touch which gave a tribute to the children she shares with ex-partner Gavin Rossdale.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Blake Shelton opens up about being a step father to Gwen's children

Fans were blown away by the gesture and the comments section was flooded with love. One fan wrote: "Oh gosh, the whole family is on that veil", and another added: "Awww the veil. I'm crying, this is so beautiful", while a third admitted: "That veil just killed me. Her look did not disappoint."

Gwen wore a stunning personalised veil

Gwen wore two breathtaking gowns for her nuptials, both designed by Vera Wang. The first, a white strapless multi-layered tulle ball gown wedding dress, which the designer described as "modern minimalist construction".

LOOK: Gwen Stefani's huge engagement ring will make you gasp

SEE: Gwen Stefani's $13million mansion with fiancé Blake Shelton has wild interiors

Blake is a stepfather to Gwen's children

But for the evening celebrations, the singer made a quick change. "You need a party dress when you get to marry @blakeshelton @verawang, gz," she wrote alongside a black and white picture showing her in a mini strapless dress which she accessorised with statement fishnet tights and white boots.

The couple got engaged on Blake's idyllic ranch

The Voice stars, who met while judging on the show, said 'I do' in front of their closest family members at Blake's stunning Oklahoma ranch, which is where the couple got engaged in October 2020.

Blake even built his own chapel on the land as a declaration of his love to Gwen and that's where they tied the knot - how sweet!

The star's met while filming The Voice

People reported that the country music singer and No Doubt star obtained a marriage licence last week through the Johnston County Court Clerk in Oklahoma.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.