Gwen Stefani gets her hands dirty at husband Blake Shelton's ranch

Gwen Stefani, 53, and her husband Blake Shelton, 46, have a secluded 1,300 acre ranch in Oklahoma, where they escape from the glitz and glamour of LA.

On Sunday, The Voice star shared a clip of herself getting stuck into a spot of gardening at the country home, churning up the soil in a large flower bed. Gwen's signature talons were on show, not stopping her getting her hands dirty with no gloves on.

Earlier last week, the mother-of-three took to TikTok to share a sweet video of herself alongside her husband, touring around the ranch in a 4x4. The singer looked casual in a black T-shirt, camo print trousers and a cap, but in true popstar style, she accessorised with layered necklaces. Blake donned a camo shirt and a stone-coloured cap for the outing.

The ranch looked dry and dusty with the trees looking bare but the couple did cruise past a river where Gwen took the opportunity to run and enjoy the scenery.

The incredible grounds of the property made the perfect backdrop when the couple got married. The sun was setting behind the couple as they stood in an elevated position with a valley below them and the picturesque chapel in the corner of the frame.

The No Doubt singer and Blake typically spend the majority of their time together in Los Angeles at their $14 million house in Encino, but they try and retreat to the country when they can, along with Gwen's three sons – Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

In an interview at the Country Radio Seminar 2022, Blake admitted the three boys took a bit of time to adjust to country life after coming from Hollywood.

"The two of them were like, 'Well, what do we do now?' I go: 'Go out that door and don’t come back till you’re too tired to go any further.' Well, they can’t even imagine just going down to the creek with a net or turning over rocks or getting on a buggy and driving around," Blake revealed.

