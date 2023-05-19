Gogglebox's Mary Killen opens up about dramatic vandal fire at beloved home

Channel 4 favourites Giles and Mary live in their iconic 'Grottage' but did you know about Mary's shocking house fire?

Gogglebox's favourites Giles Wood and Mary Killen are beamed onto our screens from their Wiltshire home that they hilariously have nicknamed 'The Grottage'.

The couple have struggled with problems at their current abode due to the age of the building, but did you know Mary's former home had even more trouble with a deliberate fire started by vandals!

WATCH: Giles Wood's scathing comments get a laugh from Mary

The etiquette expert has revealed all in the couple's new book, Country Life, as reported by the Belfast Telegraph, recalling her time spent in Northern Ireland when she was a kid.

Mary grew up in a town called Larne, in a property called Aranmore, located next to a church, and it is where her GP father used to work from. Sadly, Mary revealed that "Vandals broke in and tried to set fire to it on more than one occasion".

© Channel 4 The couple's cottage is quite the talking point

"They broke a stained-glass window on the landing – just out of malice, not because they needed to come through that window…"

"The church said they had no option but to bulldoze the lovely property. It was a dismal ending for a house that had been of such service to both medical and social life – the centre of so many parties given by my parents."

The couple could be relocating soon

Mary left for London just aged 18, and now her and Giles reside in the countryside in England. However, all that could be set to change as the couple have mentioned that a move could be on the horizon.

SEE: Gogglebox stars Giles and Mary's 'Grottage' has unique feature off-camera

LOOK: Gogglebox stars' stunning kitchens they never film in revealed



After 30 years in their countryside abode, the couple are tired of the lack of transport, the local shops and even their neighbours! In their book, Giles explained: "Were I a shrub, I would say I have only tentatively put down roots here in Wiltshire. They are not yet thick or stubborn enough to prevent me from uprooting myself for the final chapter of my life. After 30 years, I am now ready to transplant myself again."

© Photo: Twitter Mary grew up in Northern Ireland

Mary agrees that she'd also like to relocate, stating: "As a woman who can’t drive, I have been exiled these past three decades to a village without a bus service. It means that, over the years, I’ve missed at least 600 London parties, gallery openings and book launches, to say nothing of memorial services and lectures and art exhibitions.

"I’m certain that a London dwelling would be the best choice for the final decade of life. It’s too much of a nuisance to visit someone who lives in the country, no matter how much you love them. Our friends and family are always in London and would be 20 times more likely to come and see us there."

The secret rooms of the Gogglebox cast

We see their living rooms every Friday, but what about the other spaces inside their amazing homes. Check out their kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms…

© Photo: Instagram The Malone family bathroom is modern

Gogglebox's Dave and Shirlie in their kitchen

Ellie Warner has a stunning bedroom

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories?Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.