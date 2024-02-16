It's felt like a long wait but Gogglebox is finally back on Friday with a brand new series which means we'll be reuniting with our favourite TV critics.

We love seeing into the living rooms of our favourite Gogglebox stars each week, but there are other parts of their homes that we never get to see.

We've managed to peek into various unseen spaces of the properties belonging to the Siddiquis, Jenny and Lee and more.

The Gogglebox kitchens we never see on screen

Sid Siddiqui's kitchen was shown in this throwback photo View post on Instagram

Brothers Umar, Baasit and occasionally Raza appear alongside their father Sid at his home in Derby, and while you may be used to seeing the sofa and traditional lounge, this rare photo allows us to see inside the family kitchen too!

The space has white and blue tiles on the wall, black and white tiles on the floor and white cabinets. There is also a large pot plant on the floor and a key rack hanging on the side of the cupboard.

Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig © Instagram They may not be on the show anymore, but Stephen and Daniel's kitchen was too impressive not to share! The lovebirds moved to a new home in Brighton back in 2021 along with their three pet dogs – Babs, Princess and Betsey. On Valentine's Day last year, Stephen showed off their jaw-dropping kitchen with stained wood floors, modern furnishings and quirky décor. We love the neon sign that reads: "I wanna dance with somebody."

Dave and Shirley Griffiths © Instagram Dave and Shirley, who have been married for over 45 years, live in Caerphilly, Wales and they share their cosy abode with their pet dogs Rupert and Bleu. One lesser-seen part of the couple's home is their pastel kitchen-diner – which has large skylights to flood the space with sunlight. The space has multicoloured tiles as a splashback and white cupboards give it a modern feel.

Izzi Warner © Instagram Ellie and Izzi Warner film at Ellie's 1930s semi-detached house in Leeds, so it's not often that we get to see Izzi's family home with her partner Grant and kids, but in a photo shared to her Instagram feed, she did reveal her stunning kitchen. Izzi has gone for an ultra-modern cooking space with high-gloss cabinets in pristine white and grey, light grey flooring and chic white blinds. Her kitchen is kept in pristine condition, with hardly anything on display – just a stylish Smeg toaster. We love!

Jenny and Lee © Instagram Jenny and Lee are fan favourites on the show, and they're certainly a favourite of ours. The best friends film from Lee's caravan in Hull but they also have their own homes away from the caravan park. This picture is in Jenny's kitchen at home where she lives with her husband and it shows the pair toasting to a brand new episode of the show. Jenny's kitchen features white cupboards, a glass-fronted shelf full of gorgeous wine glasses and flutes, and a big bouquet in the background.