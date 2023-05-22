NCIS star Eric Christian Olsen's dreamy family home with wife Sarah and three kids

Actor Eric Christian Olsen, 45, entertains us as Marty Deeks on NCIS: Los Angeles, but when he's clocked off, he's a doting dad to three children.

Eric shares his kids with his wife Sarah Christian Olsen, their eldest, Wyatt Oliver, nine, middle child, Esme Olivia, six, and their latest arrival, Winter Story, two.

WATCH: The trailer for NCIS LA star Eric Christian Olsen’s new CBS drama, Matlock

Where does Eric Christian Olsen live with his wife Sarah and three children?

While Eric doesn't reveal too much about his personal life and he has not revealed exactly where he resides with his family, he does on occasion share insights into his family home.

As well as Eric's Instagram, Sarah's feed has family photos taken inside their abode, so take a look around…

Eric Christian Olsen's garden

The family's outdoor space is beautifully decorated with a stunning outdoor sofa, chairs, table and rug. The property have patio doors which open up directly to the beautiful garden.

"What a perfect space to relax and enjoy that blue blue sky!" penned one fan when Eric shared a video of the garden, and another wrote: "Stunning setting for your beautiful outside furniture."

Eric Christian Olsen's bedroom

Eric Christian Olsen reading to his kids in bed

To celebrate his wife's children's book, Eric read it to his three blond-haired kids from his own marital bed. Their sleep space is painted in a beautiful teal hue and the bed has stone-colored sheets. Eric's bedside cabinet is piled up with books – quite the reading list!

Eric Christian Olsen's lounge

While performing a set of yoga moves, Sarah allowed fans to see inside their immaculate living space. The room has hardwood floors with a jute runner by the doors, and the walls feature exposed bricks for a rustic feel. The mis-matched furniture, including shearling chairs add to the luxury feel of the room and we adore the family's eclectic selection of artwork and plants.

Eric Christian Olsen's bathroom

Sarah shared a candid photo inside her luxurious bathroom one day when she juggled eating her breakfast and comforting her son at the same time. She hilariously captioned the photo: "Define motherhood …me: *insert photo." The bathroom features subway-style white tiles, grey floors, a black-trimmed glass screen and a marble shower seat. '

It's not just NCIS that Eric has been busy with, as he recently revealed his upcoming legal drama, Matlock, is set to air on Sunday nights on CBS.

Sharing the exciting trailer on Instagram, he wrote in the caption: "Can't wait for you guys to see this show!!! Sunday nights. After @60minutes Only @cbstv/@paramountplus!!!

"Shout out to the genius that is Jennie Snyder Urman, Kathy Bates, @skyepmarshall, @jason_ritter @leahmlewis @daviddelrio @ikwuakor @jokleinonline @annarvjones John Will @sierraobioha @meagentaja and directed by the magical @katcoiro !! I guarantee you will love this show and if you don't we're breaking up," he wrote, adding the hashtag: "#letlovelive".

