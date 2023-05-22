Phillip Schofield's secret Cornwall home with wife Steph he's retreated to after quitting This Morning

This Morning star Phillip has stepped down from the ITV show amid rumours of a feud with Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield, 61, has stepped down from his role at This Morning, amid rumours of a feud with his co-star Holly Willoughby, and now the presenter has retreated to a private home in Cornwall. Here's everything we know…

In 2021 it was reported by the Daily Mail that the business he owns jointly with wife Steph acquired a £839,428 home in Cornwall.

The house was bought through Fistral Properties which is their joint company that was established in 2019, named after Fistral Beach in Cornwall, which is where the star grew up.

Phillip and Steph are no longer together, with the Dancing on Ice host coming out publicly as gay in 2020. However, they have remained extremely close since the split and have supported each other publicly and privately.

The former couple remain close

The former couple share two daughters together, Molly and Ruby Lowe, and the family are very close knit.

Over the weekend, Phillip took to Instagram Stories to announce his departure from the hit ITV show, writing: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Holly supported Phillip when he came out as gay

"Throughout my career in TV - including the very difficult last few days - I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

"So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me - especially This Morning's amazing viewers - and I'll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

Holly confirmed she would remain on screen

Phillip also owns a stunning £2million house on his own in Chiswick. Fans have been able to see glimpses into his private home via the post on his Instagram account, revealing that he has opted for very neutral but cosy interiors.

What does Phillip Schofield's private home look like?

The property boasts a cosy living room, which Phillip showed off when he was promoting his book, Life's What You Make It. The space has neutral décor with rustic features like a clock, candles and a beautiful fireplace.

The star lives in Chiswick

The kitchen is an area with all white cupboards with a high-shine finish.

The presenter has a lovely garden

The home also features a stunning garden complete with patio, climbing plants, and a flashy fire pit. The specific design is the 'Leaf Fire Bowl' from Wahlström Fire Pits, which is listed on the brand's website at £1,020. The star was gifted the feature and he promoted it on his Instagram.

