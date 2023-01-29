NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen shares sweet tribute to co-star following show cancellation The actor plays Investigator Marty Deeks in the series

NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen has shared a sweet tribute to his co-star Caleb Castille on Instagram following the news of the show's cancellation.

Reposting a snap shared by Caleb of the two actors on set, he wrote: "Love this dude. Miss him already."

WATCH: Lucy Tara reveals her new role as Special Agent Afloat in NCIS Hawai'i

Loading the player...

Caleb plays Devin Roundtree in the police drama, while Eric stars as Investigator Marty Deeks.

The post comes just a week after CBS announced that the show would be ending after its 14th season.

The president of CBS Entertainment, Amy Reisenbach, said in a statement, she said: "For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch. It's no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise.

"From Day 1, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen."

MORE: NCIS: LA: Why is the show ending? The reason behind series cancelation

MORE: NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen leaves fans heartbroken with post following show's cancelation

Eric reacted to the sad news by posting a photo of one of his co-stars in character walking through a dark tunnel. He wrote in the caption: "What a spectacular journey we all shared."

Eric paid tribute to his co-star Caleb amid the show's cancellation

Daniela Ruah, who plays Eric's on-screen love interest Kensi Blye, also reacted to the show's ending on social media, telling fans that her time playing Kensi had been "an absolute dream". She added: "So many feelings to process and too many words to say. I will save them for a later date… I'm so so grateful to have been a part of this NCISLA family."

Meanwhile, Caleb wrote: "There are too many words and emotions to try and fit into one caption so I’ll just leave it at I’m grateful. I'm grateful to @cbstvstudios, our cast, the crew, and most importantly our fans for welcoming Agent Rountree into the @ncisla family with open arms! It’s been an honor being a part of this team!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.