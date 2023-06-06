Chelsea Clinton's $11 million NYC apartment with husband Marc Mezvinsky she's selling – all the details

Chelsea Clinton, after ten years of calling her New York City apartment home, appears ready to move out and move on to somewhere else with her family.

The best-selling author lives in a pre-war boutique condominium located in Manhattan's NoMad neighborhood, in front of Madison Square Park, with her husband Marc Mezvinsky, and their three children, Charlotte, eight, Aidan, six, and Jasper, three.

The couple tied the knot in 2010, and shortly after purchased the massive residence for $10 million.

According to StreetEasy, the two first tried to sell the apartment in 2019, when they listed it for sale for a whopping $15,950,000. However, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic, they pulled back on selling it.

In September of 2022, they listed it again for $12,995,000, though once again they took it off the market. They put it back up for sale earlier this year, and as of April of this year, there is finally a pending offer for $11,995,000.

The apartment boasts nearly 5,000 square feet, and has four bedrooms, five bathrooms plus a powder room, and it features 12'4" foot ceilings, as well as envy-inducing direct views of Madison Square Park.

© Getty Chelsea and her husband have lived in the Madison Square Park area for over a decade

Chelsea, 43, works as both a writer and a global health advocate. She's written several children's books, most popularly a series titled She Persisted, as well as a book on governing global health, plus a book co-written with her mom titled The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience. Her husband Marc, 45, is an investor and managing director at TPG.

The longtime couple tied the knot with a Bryan Rafanelli-planned wedding at the Astor Courts Estate in Rhinebeck, New York, on July 31, 2010.

© Getty The couple have been married for 13 years

The wedding was an interfaith ceremony honoring both Chelsea's Methodist religion and Marc's Jewish faith. She wore a custom Vera Wang gown, and the designer herself was one of the approximately 400 guests in attendance, who also included the late Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, actor Ted Danson, former President Barack Obama, singer Barbra Streisand, director Steven Speilberg and more.

© Getty Chelsea with her husband and parents at her 2010 wedding

Aside from her million-dollar New York City apartment, Chelsea of course also notoriously lived in the White House for eight years – through all of her teenage years – when her parents Bill Clinton and Hillary Rodham Clinton were President and First Lady of the United States.

© Getty Chelsea and Marc have a daughter and two sons

She was First Daughter from 1992 to 2000, from when she was 12 years old until she was 20. Before her, the last time any First Children under the age of 20 had lived in the White House was President Jimmy Carter's youngest daughter, Amy Carter, who was ten when her dad became president in 1977.

© Getty The author with her parents at the White House in 1998

Her time at the White House was marred with intense bullying from the media and beyond, over her looks as a child, which were even mocked on Saturday Night Live when she was only 13 years old.

