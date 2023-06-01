Phillip Schofield puts £1.2m home with wife Steph on the market after This Morning axe

The former This Morning presenter admitted to having an affair with a younger male colleague whilst still married

Phillip Schofield is reportedly selling the lavish London home he formerly bought with his estranged wife Stephanie Lowe.

The former This Morning presenter, who recently admitted to having an affair with a younger male colleague whilst he was still married, is understood to have put his two-bedroom penthouse in the capital on the market for £1.2 million - the same price it was bought for in 2012.

WATCH: Phillip Schofield's affair scandal - a timeline of events

The property is a secondary property for Stephanie and Phillip, who also co-own their Oxford family home and seaside bolthole in Cornwall where the ITV star has retreated in light of his recent fall from grace.

Phillip also owns a £2 million bachelor pad in Chiswick, complete with an open-plan kitchen and three reception rooms, six bedrooms, a converted basement and a garden. The TV star moved into the West London property after separating from his wife Stephanie after openly coming out as gay in 2020.

© Instagram Phillip Schofield took a selfie in his London penthouse property before the NTAs

According to The Sun, the couple's vacant apartment has been on the market for some time, but has failed to sell after a potential buyer recently dropped out.

The gated development flat was an ideal base for the presenter when he hosted This Morning from Monday - Thursday each week, given its central London location.

© Instagram Phillip and his wife Stephanie bought their London property in 2012

The 61-year-old presenter, who co-hosted the daytime ITV show with Holly Willoughby, departed from the programme in May 2023 and issued the following statement: "I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.

"Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over," he said of the liaison.

© Shutterstock Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have been good friends for years and the mother-of-three was by his side when he came out as gay back in 2020

He went on to explain that he had lied about the relationship to everyone, "including to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family."

© Getty Phillip also shares daughters Ruby and Molly with his wife Stephanie Lowe

DISCOVER: Holly Willoughby return date to This Morning following Phillip Schofield scandal revealed

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.