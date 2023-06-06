Inside Chelsea Clinton's $10 million NYC apartment with husband Marc Mezvinsky and three kids

Chelsea Clinton may no longer live in the White House, but the best-selling author still has a fabulous residence to call home in New York City.

The best-selling author lives in a pre-war boutique condominium located in Manhattan's NoMad neighborhood, in front of Madison Square Park, with her husband Marc Mezvinsky, and their three children, Charlotte, eight, Aidan, six, and Jasper, three.

The couple tied the knot in 2010, and shortly after purchased the massive residence for $10 million.

Mark and Chelsea's apartment is expansive to say the least, and has been previously described as one of the longest apartments in Manhattan, spanning a full city block. It boasts nearly 5,000 square feet, and has four bedrooms, five bathrooms plus a powder room, and it features 12'4" foot ceilings.

Their building was originally built in 1924, though it was remodeled into condominiums in 2013, the year the couple purchased the apartment. Each unit in the building – there are only four – takes up an entire floor, and each has private elevator landings and direct views of Madison Square Park.

Back in 2017, none other than Jennifer Lopez listed her own apartment in the building, the duplex penthouse, for $26.95 million, after purchasing it three years prior for $20.16 million.

© Getty Chelsea gave birth to her third child in 2019

Chelsea, 43, works as both a writer and a global health advocate. She's written several children's books, most popularly a series titled She Persisted, as well as a book on governing global health, plus a book co-written with her mom, former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, titled The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience. Her husband Marc, 45, is an investor and managing director at TPG.

The longtime couple tied the knot with a Bryan Rafanelli-planned wedding at the Astor Courts Estate in Rhinebeck, New York, on July 31, 2010.

© Getty The couple have been married for 13 years

The wedding was an interfaith ceremony honoring both Chelsea's Methodist religion and Marc's Jewish faith. She wore a custom Vera Wang gown, and the designer herself was one of the approximately 400 guests in attendance, who also included the late Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, actor Ted Danson, former President Barack Obama, singer Barbra Streisand, director Steven Speilberg and more.

© Getty Chelsea with her husband and parents at her 2010 wedding

Aside from her million-dollar New York City apartment, Chelsea of course also notoriously lived in the White House for eight years – through all of her teenage years – when her father Bill Clinton was President of the United States.

© Getty Chelsea and Mark with her parents during her mom's presidential campaign in 2016

She was First Daughter from 1992 to 2000, from when she was 12 years old until she was 20. Before her, the last time any First Children under the age of 20 had lived in the White House was President Jimmy Carter's youngest daughter, Amy Carter, who was ten when her dad became president in 1977.

© Getty The author with her parents at the White House in 1998

Her time at the White House was marred with intense bullying from the media and beyond, over her looks as a child, which were the subject of a skit on Saturday Night Live when she was only 13 years old.

