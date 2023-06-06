Carrie Underwood's never-ending garden at 400-acre family home will make your jaw drop – best photos

The Hate My Heart singer has added a palatial greenhouse to her land too

Carrie Underwood unveiled a jaw-dropping addition to her 400-acre family home in Franklin, Tennessee, back in February – and it finally looks like all her hard work is paying off.

The 40-year-old enlisted the help of Epic Gardening to transform her palatial greenhouse into a stunning space where she could grow all her own fruits and vegetables, and on Monday she shared a photo of her previously planted tomato seeds that have almost grown as high as the greenhouse.

"Outdoor tomatoes are looking gooooood!!!" she wrote alongside the photo shared on her Instagram Stories. Carrie adores her spacious farm and once referred to her garden as her "happy place".

In a video that Epic Gardening previously shared to detail the renovations on her greenhouse, Carrie took them on a tour of her property and showed off several areas of her never-ending land.

Carrie is thrilled with the progress of her tomatoes

Carrie's greenhouse was completely transformed with the help of Epic Gardening The latest addition of Carrie's greenhouse is truly a sight to behold. The 16ft by 28ft space is designed to grow Carrie's seeds and plants all year round.

Carrie helped fill several beds with soil The greenhouse is filled with L-shaped beds, rectangular beds, and round beds, as well as outdoor raised beds.

Carrie has a potting bench with citrus trees on either side Inside is also a potting bench that Carrie has placed on the south side of the building which sits in-between citrus trees. Carrie's greenhouse is filled with different shaped seed beds There are also herb beds and seeding tables with a variety of plants growing everything from arugula, chives, wild strawberries, squashes, carrots, beets, radishes, and of course, tomatoes. Epic Gardening helped Carrie construct her soil beds and lay out her greenhouse Carrie also has garden beds outside her greenhouse

Inside Carrie Underwood's garden © YouTube Carrie's sons have a slide attached to their treehouse Alongside the greenhouse is an epic treehouse for her sons Isaiah, eight, and Jacob, four, to play in. It also boasts a green slide attached to the side of the building.

© YouTube Carrie's 400-acre farm is also home to a chicken coop There is also a chicken coop where Carrie homes hens and collects fresh eggs for her family to enjoy.

© YouTube The land also boasts an orchard with apple and peach trees Carrie's land also boasts a huge orchard where she has countless trees that grow apples and peaches as well as smaller shrubs for blueberries and blackberries.

Last July, Carrie gave fans another peek at her garden that featured a detailed look at all the fruits and vegetables she grows on her land, including mushrooms, zucchinis, squash blossoms, and watermelons.

Captioning the video, Carrie penned: "My garden is one of my happy places…when I'm getting my hands dirty it's my time for thought and reflection. Enjoy a little taste of calm…from my #Garden to yours."

Carrie's greenhouse sits on her 400-acre farm

Carrie and her family live in Franklin after she and her husband, Mike Fisher, spent $3 million on the land in 2011, according to Variety, and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and its own lake.

In 2016, Carrie told Country Living: "My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home," she explained. "My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing, and rocking chairs."

Carrie loves growing her own fruits and vegetables

Carrie and Mike's finished house features several bedrooms – with the master room having its own walk-in closet complete with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes showcasing endless clothes, shoes, and bags – bathrooms, living rooms, and a basement.

