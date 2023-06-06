Carrie Underwood's never-ending garden at 400-acre family home will make your jaw drop – best photos

Carrie Underwood unveiled a jaw-dropping addition to her 400-acre family home in Franklin, Tennessee, back in February – and it finally looks like all her hard work is paying off.
The 40-year-old enlisted the help of Epic Gardening to transform her palatial greenhouse into a stunning space where she could grow all her own fruits and vegetables, and on Monday she shared a photo of her previously planted tomato seeds that have almost grown as high as the greenhouse.
"Outdoor tomatoes are looking gooooood!!!" she wrote alongside the photo shared on her Instagram Stories. Carrie adores her spacious farm and once referred to her garden as her "happy place".
In a video that Epic Gardening previously shared to detail the renovations on her greenhouse, Carrie took them on a tour of her property and showed off several areas of her never-ending land.
Last July, Carrie gave fans another peek at her garden that featured a detailed look at all the fruits and vegetables she grows on her land, including mushrooms, zucchinis, squash blossoms, and watermelons.
Captioning the video, Carrie penned: "My garden is one of my happy places…when I'm getting my hands dirty it's my time for thought and reflection. Enjoy a little taste of calm…from my #Garden to yours."
Carrie and her family live in Franklin after she and her husband, Mike Fisher, spent $3 million on the land in 2011, according to Variety, and went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables and its own lake.
In 2016, Carrie told Country Living: "My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home," she explained. "My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing, and rocking chairs."
Carrie and Mike's finished house features several bedrooms – with the master room having its own walk-in closet complete with floor-to-ceiling wardrobes showcasing endless clothes, shoes, and bags – bathrooms, living rooms, and a basement.
