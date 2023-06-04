Watch: Jennifer Aniston's jaw-dropping garden at $21m Bel-Air mansion could rival a tropical resort

The Morning Show actress gave her IG followers an extremely rare glimpse inside her sprawling garden

Jennifer Aniston is one of the highest-paid actors in the world with a net worth of approximately $400 million (£320 million), so it comes as no surprise she lives in a jaw-dropping property in the most affluent area of Los Angeles.

On Saturday, The Morning Show star gave her 42.2 million Instagram followers an extremely rare glimpse inside the sprawling garden at her ultra-luxe $21 million Bel-Air mansion.

The Friends alum is notoriously private about her personal life, but chose to showcase her resort-like garden in a video posted in remembrance of her beloved late dog, Dolly. Take a look at her mind-blowing outdoor space in the clip below…

The 54-year-old actress had created a sanctuary for Dolly in her beautiful garden, marking her passing with a beautiful windchime which read: "In Memory of Dolly".

Fans were quick to comment on Jen's touching tribute to her late pup, flocking to the comments to share their love and messages of support.

"Annnnnd now I’m crying in Starbucks…. That wind chime is such a beautiful tribute to her," wrote one fan, as another penned: "The wind chime is such an amazing idea."

The Hollywood starlet's home is fit for royalty with a large crystal-clear pool surrounded by plush grey sunbeds. Jenifer's garden is the ultimate space for hosting alfresco soirées, with a stunning veranda housing a large dining table and bar.

The Break-Up actress' home is also surrounded by towering trees, which the star has transformed into a luxe boho-style sanctuary with hanging lanterns and tropical palms planted into tiered beds leading upwards to her jaw-dropping mansion.

While she rarely lets her fans into her home, we do know the star enlisted the help of interior designer Stephen Shadley to transform it into a "warm" and "zen" space.

"Jen is drawn to wood, stone, and bronze, materials that have real substance and depth. No matter how beautiful or glamorous something is, it has to be warm and inviting," Stephen told Architectural Digest.

