Stacey Solomon showered with support after sharing stunning bikini photos at family pool

Stacey Solomon has been making the most of the warm weather, enjoying time around her swimming pool at her family home, Pickle Cottage.

The Loose Women star looked incredible in a white striped bikini which consisted of a scoop top and high-waisted bottoms, perfectly highlighting her golden tan. Her blonde hair was wet and fell in pretty beach waves as she posed for the mirror selfie with her husband Joe Swash and their three youngest children.

© Instagram Stacey and Joe posed for a mirror selfie with their three children, Rex, Belle and Rose

While Rex grinned for the photo in a peach waterproof vest top and orange and yellow striped swim shorts, Rose was perched on her mum's hip in a checked long swimsuit with frilled shoulders and sunflower sunglasses. Joe held their youngest daughter Belle, who looked adorable in a lemon-print outfit with a big straw hat to protect her from the sun.

"Sunny Sundays. Just because I was so grateful to be home in the sunshine today with Joe & the pickles. Always feel so grateful… I’ll never take for granted how lucky we are. My full-on imposter syndrome will always keep me in check.

"I’m always forcing my friends, family, and just the local village really, over here just in case one day Ashton Kutcher jumps out of a bush and tells us we’ve all been Punk’d and it’s not really our pool. Happy Sunday Everyone," she captioned the photos, which showed off the large pool surrounded by a patio area, grey outdoor furniture and a full-length mirror.

© Instagram The mother-of-five proudly posed in a white to-piece whilst holding her daughter Belle

As usual, Stacey was a source of fashion inspiration with many of her followers asking after her bikini, which is thought to be from her collection with In the Style. Meanwhile, others rushed to support the star, reassuring her she deserved everything she's worked to achieve and complimenting her body positivity.

© Instagram Rose looked adorable in a pair of sunglasses

"Stacey you are beautiful inside and out, you’ve worked hard and deserve everything you have, never feel an imposter xx," wrote one, and another added: "@staceysolomon love days like that around your pool it’s so beautiful and you deserve it all and more."

© Instagram Stacey Solomon had a great time with her son Rex

"I love how open about your body you are - a REAL image, from a REAL person. It’s so refreshing and it makes us all feel 'normal!'" a third wrote.

© Instagram The Loose Women has shared several glimpses into her sprawling garden and resort-like pool

As well as the outdoor pool, Stacey's family can also enjoy a romantic arbour archway and a playhouse fit for royalty! No doubt the garden holds a special place in Stacey and Joe's hearts, as their £1.2 million family abode is where they hosted their wedding ceremony in 2022.

© Instagram Stacey and Joe completed their pool renovation at Pickle Cottage last summer

Inside, there is a mermaid-style family bathroom complete with two shell-sculpted sinks and shimmering tiles as well as an amazing utility room with a personalised shelf that reads Pickle Cottage.

While she is currently redecorating her children's rooms, Rex previously had a cute panda-themed bedroom and Rose was treated to her own Instagram-worth pink flower wall.

