Sandi Toksvig's fabulous living situation with wife Debbie is so unique

The QI presenter has been married to her wife since 2007…

Tonight's the night for Sandi Toksvig who is back on our screens with a brand new series of Extraordinary Escapes on Channel 4. However, when the QI host isn't starring on TV, she is relaxing in her two incredible homes wife her adoring wife Debbie.

The 63-year-old has previously revealed that she lives in Herne Bay in England's garden but also has a fabulous houseboat that is moored in Wandsworth, South West London.

Their floating home offers up lovely views of the Thames and Sandi has revealed that her dog Mildred, who also lives on board, loves watching birds from a spot out on deck. The boat's outdoor area is painted blue and it has wooden guide rails which presumably leads into the cabin below. A picture uploaded by the presenter reveals that she has a few neighbours along the water, but these could be commercial vessels that aren't actually lived in.

In an interview with Gransnet, Sandi did admit that she does not spend all of her time on the water though. "I cheat and also have a house in Kent for all my books," she candidly revealed.

Sandi and her wife Debbie live on a houseboat

Fans have seen small glimpses into Sandi's Kent home via her Twitter feed and she once took a photograph from her dining room when she hosted her fellow GBBO stars for Christmas dinner.

Before the pandemic, Sandi hosted her co-stars at her house

They all sat around her extendable dining table which was decorated with flickering candles, and the room has a minimalistic feel with cream walls and wooden flooring.

The star has a lovely garden at her Kent home

Another image showed the garden of her Kent property, which appears to be very well kept with vibrant grass and thriving bushes. The star also has a patio path laid down in the middle of her lawn.

Sandi's interiors style is very chic

During the US election, Sandi took a snap next to her television set, revealing that her living space is very pared-back with white walls and door frames, and she has a modern white gloss unit for her TV to sit upon.

Sandi is married to Debbie Toksvig, a psychotherapist and she shares three children, Jesse, Megan, and Theo with her ex-partner, Peta Stewart. Debbie and Sandi married in 2007 and lovingly renewed their vows in 2014 following gay marriage being legalised in the UK and tied the knot in a public ceremony.

Sandi's daughter Megan had the sweetest role in the special day and gave her mum away. Chatting on This Morning about the happy day, she said: "I keep grinning. On Saturday my partner and I renewed our vows. We did it in a very quiet understated way - on stage at the festival hall! All my children were part of it and two thousand people attended... so a tiny little thing!

"You know when something just is perfect and you couldn't have made it any better? It was perfect. The most emotional moment for me was my daughter Megan who gave me away, we walked into the audience and two thousand people stood up and cheered. It was very emotional for me."

