Sandi Toksvig has previously opened up about the important role that her daughter, Megan, had in her wedding back in 2014. Following gay marriage being legalised in the UK, she and her partner, Debbie tied the knot in a public ceremony - and Megan gave her mum away on the special day.

Chatting on This Morning about the happy day, she said: "I keep grinning. On Saturday my partner and I renewed our vows. We did it in a very quiet understated way - on stage at the festival hall! All my children were part of it and two thousand people attended... so a tiny little thing!

"You know when something just is perfect and you couldn't have made it any better? It was perfect. The most emotional moment for me was my daughter Megan who gave me away, we walked into the audience and two thousand people stood up and cheered. It was very emotional for me."

Sandi and Debbie tied the knot in 2014

Sandi shares three children, daughters Jesse, 32, Megan, 30 and son Theo, 26, with her ex-partner, Peta Stewart. Speaking to The Times about her kids, Sandi previously said: "I wouldn’t care if they came from Tesco. I don’t care about the blood thing. They call me Mummy and I earned it. We love each other. You can’t do better than that. Lots of families don’t."

The mum-of-three's eldest daughter, Jesse, has also previously opened up about her mum. Chatting in an interview with The Guardian about her parent's split, she explained: "You hear of bitter divorces where everyone is incredibly unhappy and the children say their whole lives have been affected, and there was never anything like that in our family.

Sandi with her wife, Debbie

"Maybe women are more forgiving; maybe they are more able to put the children first. I’m not saying it wasn’t hard for us because it was, especially in the first few years, but our mums kept things as normal as possible and they really did stay good friends."

