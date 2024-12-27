Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie is her double with fiery red hair – sweet Christmas photo
Stacey Dooley in a black suit© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

The Stacey Sleeps Over presenter shares her daughter with Kevin Clifton

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Stacey Dooley regularly dotes on her young girl Minnie, who turns two in January, and it seems the tot had a magical Christmas.

Taking to her social media feeds on Friday, the mother-of-one shared several glimpses inside their celebrations. Among the sweet images shared was one of Minnie standing at the side of the family's bathtub with a reindeer balloon. The little girl's red hair was identical to her mum's locks, although Minnie's hadn't started flowing down her shoulders yet.

Another image in the carousel seemed to indicate what Minnie got for Christmas, with the Stacey Sleeps Over shared a picture of a buggy adorned with Peppa Pig print, alongside a plush toy of the titular character.

In her caption, Stacey wrote: "Hope you had the BEST BEST DAY Sending love and joy ONLY S x."

a young girl by a bathtub with a reindeer balloon© Instagram
Minnie's hair was just like her mum's!

Fans quickly commented on the photo, as one penned: "Hope you had a lovely Christmas. Looks like Minnie's got her hands full with a very cute Rudolph the red nosed reindeer and a sparkly Peppa Pig, perfect."

A second added: "Merry Christmas to you and Kev, Stac all the best," while a third said: "Our house is full of Peppa pig stuff too, merry Christmas."

A Peppa Pig toy in a buggy© Instagram
Minnie received plenty of peppa Pig toys

Fans have long noticed the similarities between Stacey and Minnie and last month, the pair were identical when they headed to a friend's wedding together.

Minnie rocked a pair of olive-hued ballet pumps with her fairy-like white tulle dress and carried a crossbody bag. She accessorised with a bright necklace adored with vibrant charms.

mother with daughter in kitchen© Instagram
Stacey and Minnie have a strong bond

Stacey, who chooses not to share her daughter's face online, looked equally chic in a sheer power suit for the romantic occasion.

The former Strictly Come Dancing winner slipped into metallic floaty trousers paired with a loose-fitting pearly-hued shirt, layering with a vibrant ocean blue bag and strappy heels.

Stacey Dooley being kissed by Kevin Clifton on a sofa© Instagram
Stacey shares Minnie with her boyfriend, Kevin Clifton

Stacey and Kevin welcomed Minnie in January 2023, with Kevin announcing the news via Instagram with the sweetest message: "Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I've ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley. Love u Minnie, Love u Stace x."                                                                     

In an interview with HELLO! last year, Stacey said: "Becoming a mother myself I have a whole newfound respect for my own mum. It changes the dynamics. I have an amazing partner, a stable job, a home, no massive complications and it's still so daunting and knackering at times.

Stacey Dooley in a tracksuit carrying a young girl in a football kit© Instagram
Stacey regularly shares updates about her young girl

"My mum was a single parent before meeting my stepdad and I just have no idea how single parents do it. Actual heroes, honestly."

