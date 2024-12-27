Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie is her double with fiery red hair – sweet Christmas photo

Stacey Dooley regularly dotes on her young girl Minnie, who turns two in January, and it seems the tot had a magical Christmas.

Taking to her social media feeds on Friday, the mother-of-one shared several glimpses inside their celebrations. Among the sweet images shared was one of Minnie standing at the side of the family's bathtub with a reindeer balloon. The little girl's red hair was identical to her mum's locks, although Minnie's hadn't started flowing down her shoulders yet.

Another image in the carousel seemed to indicate what Minnie got for Christmas, with the Stacey Sleeps Over shared a picture of a buggy adorned with Peppa Pig print, alongside a plush toy of the titular character.

In her caption, Stacey wrote: "Hope you had the BEST BEST DAY Sending love and joy ONLY S x."

Fans quickly commented on the photo, as one penned: "Hope you had a lovely Christmas. Looks like Minnie's got her hands full with a very cute Rudolph the red nosed reindeer and a sparkly Peppa Pig, perfect."

A second added: "Merry Christmas to you and Kev, Stac all the best," while a third said: "Our house is full of Peppa pig stuff too, merry Christmas."

Fans have long noticed the similarities between Stacey and Minnie and last month, the pair were identical when they headed to a friend's wedding together.

Minnie rocked a pair of olive-hued ballet pumps with her fairy-like white tulle dress and carried a crossbody bag. She accessorised with a bright necklace adored with vibrant charms.

Stacey, who chooses not to share her daughter's face online, looked equally chic in a sheer power suit for the romantic occasion.

The former Strictly Come Dancing winner slipped into metallic floaty trousers paired with a loose-fitting pearly-hued shirt, layering with a vibrant ocean blue bag and strappy heels.

Stacey and Kevin welcomed Minnie in January 2023, with Kevin announcing the news via Instagram with the sweetest message: "Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I've ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley. Love u Minnie, Love u Stace x."

In an interview with HELLO! last year, Stacey said: "Becoming a mother myself I have a whole newfound respect for my own mum. It changes the dynamics. I have an amazing partner, a stable job, a home, no massive complications and it's still so daunting and knackering at times.

"My mum was a single parent before meeting my stepdad and I just have no idea how single parents do it. Actual heroes, honestly."