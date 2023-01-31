Grantchester's Robson Green: Everything to know about star's family, children and more The actor stars as Geordie Keating on the ITV detective drama

Robson Green has become a fan favourite on the ITV drama, Grantchester. Since joining the show in 2014, the actor – who plays Geordie Keating – has starred in each and every episode as the methodical and highly intuitive detective, but what's Robson's life like away from the spotlight? Here's everything you need to know…

Is Robson Green Married?

Robson Green has been married twice. His first marriage was to occupational therapist Alison Ogilvie, who he met through his good friend and fellow actor, Andrew Gunn. The couple initially tied the knot on 22 June 1991, but later decided to separate after eight years together, following reports of a four-year affair between Robson and PR executive Pamela McDonald.

Later, in 1995, Robson met his second wife, Page 3 model Vanya Seager, while recording 'Unchained Melody' at BMG Records. Five years later, they welcomed a son – Taylor Seager-Green.

Robson Green was previously married to Vanya Seager

As for their 2001 wedding, Robson and Vanya married at Cliveden House in Buckinghamshire. They'd previously held an earlier celebration with family in Mauritius.

Releasing a joint statement on 30 October 2011, the couple later explained that their relationship had "irretrievably broken down" after a decade of marriage. Their divorce was made official in 2013, with Robson revealing that he and Vanya would only ever communicate over text for the sake of their son, Taylor.

As of 2016, Robson is currently in a relationship with Zoila Brozas. They are thought to have met at the gym in Newcastle, with Zoila eventually deciding to move into the actor's home in Northumberland

The actor is currently in a relationship with Zoila Brozas

According to reports, Zoila had been married at the time of their relationship, which resulted in her ex-husband Geoffrey speaking publicly about the situation.

He told The Mirror: "I got home from work one day and all of a sudden everything changed. She announced she was leaving to live with Robson Green."

"She said they got talking in the gym and she fell in love. She left ­immediately." He added that he felt "total shock, disbelief and sorrow" at the time, and said the "very painful" split made him question his faith.

Does Robson Green have children?

Robson Green shares his only son Taylor Seager-Green with his second wife, Vanya Seager. Following the news of their divorce in 2013, Robson spoke to MailOnline about their reasons for separating, as well as his approach to being a dad:

"Ok, maybe it is being away all the time, maybe it's not being the greatest husband in the world, but by default that does not make you a bad father. But I try to keep my side of the street clean and I am a good dad," he said.

"You get to the point where you may be great as individuals but you're not great for one another. I've had to explain that to Taylor."

