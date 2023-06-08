Dick and Angel Strawbridge announce they are leaving the chateau for exciting UK project

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge are set to depart their beloved French home but all for good reason

Despite Escape to the Chateau officially finishing last year, TV favourites Dick and Angel Strawbridge have been keeping themselves busy and it sounds like 2024 is going to be just as hectic.

On Thursday, the couple announced that they will be launching a UK tour next year, leaving the chateau behind for some time in the UK, travelling around to different locations.

The exciting post read: " We are delighted to announce our all-new UK tour: Forever Home (avec le nitty gritty)!!

"It’s been nearly a year in the planning and we simply could not wait to tell you that we are hitting the road for our biggest ever theatre tour!



"Taking our family on the road has been an honour and a complete pleasure. Our first theatre tour in 2020; Dare To Do It, was a complete unknown. It was humbling, not only for the number of you that came to see us, but for the stories you told us when we had a chance to have a hug afterwards!"

It went on to say: "In the new Tour, we explore Why & How we dared to do it, delve deep into our classic myth-busting and click-bait segment (always a favourite of ours, as we get to set the record straight!). It will be an interactive evening of fun and games, especially now we can have you back on stage!!

"We simply can’t wait, and thankfully this time we'll get to hug after the show during the 'meet and greet’. If you came to our first tour, you’ll know that we hang around until we say hello to everyone, or we are chucked out of the theatre!"

The post finished with: "Thank you for your love and support and we cannot wait to see you! Dick, Angel, Arthur & Dorothy XXX."

© Mike Lawn/Shutterstock Dick and Angel Strawbridge at their home Chateau De La Motte Husson

Their followers loved the update with one writing: "Yes! Can’t wait, really enjoyed the Dare To Do It one!" and another adding: "Absolutely adore your family and your show!!!"

Earlier this year, the couple took their kids on tour in Australia and New Zealand, and their show was a resounding success.

The whole family are going on tour

The UK trip will also be a chance for Dick to catch up with his eldest son, James, who lives there with his wife and kids.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, James revealed he wouldn't relocate like his famous father has. "No, I'm really settled in Cornwall, and I'm a massive fan of where we live. I love the UK, and I love visiting France."

© Photo: Instagram Dick has a son called James

Speaking about Dick as a grandfather, James said: "He's a good classic grandpa. He's got his workshop, inventor's bonkers place where they can see what he's up to. They've got another grandpa in Cornwall, my mum's husband, so they've got these two characters in their lives which is always nice. grandpa are very special. It's always great having the older generation around young children."

