Escape to the Chateau's Angel Strawbridge shouts at producer in leaked recording

Escape to the Chateau star Angel Strawbridge is facing further headache this week after an audio recording of her shouting at one of the show's producers was leaked. In the clip, which has been obtained by Deadline, the mum-of-two can be heard using aggressive and offensive language while speaking to an anonymous crew member. Deadline also confirmed that the Strawbridges have declined to comment.

© Photo: Rex Angel can be heard using aggressive and offensive language in the audio clip

Throughout the clip, Angel can be heard saying: "Who is that inspired by when you're [expletive] working at the chateau? Just tell me that and then you can [expletive] leave and this is me [expletive] angry because I think you're a [expletive] up little [expletive]."

MORE: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge's wedding video leaves fans emotional

READ: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge take to social media for first time amid conduct investigation

Following the release of the footage, the couple has since published a joint statement on Instagram. It reads: "We know there are lots of stories in the press right now. It's not worth us even trying to comment or give context, because anything can be made into a good headline. We understand. There are two sides to every story and from the incredible support we have received, most of you know that.

"We are proud of who we are, and we feel we must do what we believe to be correct, that is in fact what kept Escape to the Chateau unique, and whilst we have indeed parted ways with Channel 4, we are hugely grateful to them and their teams for their support and creativity over the years. The future truly could not look more exciting and we thank you for your continued love and support."

© Rex Earlier this month Channel 4 cut ties with the couple following a conduct investigation

Earlier this month, it was announced that Channel 4 had officially cut ties with Dick and Angel Strawbridge. According to Deadline, the decision was made following an independent investigation into the couple's conduct on set. While further details are yet to be released, it appears that concerns were first raised by Two Rivers Media – the production company behind the Escape to the Chateau franchise.

Details surrounding the nature of the conduct allegations are being kept under wraps, however, it has been suggested that the Strawbridges had been clashing with producers for a while. Following concerns from Two Rivers, Channel 4 reportedly followed up with an investigation that was conducted by an independent HR professional.

© Channel 4 It was reported that Angel and Dick had been feuding with producers

As a result, both Channel 4 and Two Rivers ultimately decided to drop Angel and Dick. Releasing an official statement, a Channel 4 spokeswoman said: "Following a review, we have taken the decision not to work with Dick and Angel on any new productions in the future."

It's not the first time that Angel and Dick – who began working on Escape to the Chateau in 2016 – have allegedly feuded with producers. The series was initially launched by Spark Media Partners, an independent company that went on to produce the first four seasons. However, their working relationship was later terminated.

© Escape to the Chateau In 2021, the couple were accused of "aggressive and abusive" behaviour by former staff members

In 2021, numerous Escape to the Chateau staff alleged that the couple were "aggressive and abusive", according to The Times.

Following allegations of bullying, the Strawbridges were quick to categorically deny them. Speaking to The Telegraph, Angel said: "If you asked every single person on our team, they would all say that Dick is completely chivalrous. He will always be that person opening doors, helping people, and if anyone upsets me, he will be the first person to take control of the situation. He is very protective."

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.