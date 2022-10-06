Dick Strawbridge shares emotional moment as son James showcases amazing talent It's all change at the chateau

Escape to the Chateau's Dick Strawbridge has shared the moment he and his family said their emotional goodbyes to his eldest son James as he leaves their French home.

REVEALED: Escape to the Chateau star Dick Strawbridge bickers with son in hilarious behind-the-scenes video

The photograph showed Dick, James and Dick's two other children Arthur and Dorothy, all embracing each other ahead of James' departure from the family home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge's incredible library belongs in a Disney film

The 38-year-old has been staying with the family in France for a while but now has to return home.

"Get ready to have your heart strings played with @jgstrawbridge beautiful video of our week together (click the Filmed by the Strawbridges link in our bio ) We are missing him to bits…but have so many brilliant memories…makes you remember what life is about! Love, Dick and Angel Xxx," the couple captioned the sweet snap.

The Strawbridges have had an emotional few days saying goodbye

Fans of the show have loved seeing Dick with his eldest son, with one writing: "The whole time you have been with your new family I missed seeing your older son who has turned out to be a lovely man. I cannot wait to see you together again" and another adding: "He is such a handsome young man and memories will be in your heart. Hope you can reunite soon."

The video of James saw him singing a special song entitled, 'Father and son.' which he dedicated to his beloved father.

Dick shares his two youngest children with his current wife Angel, and both feature heavily in their hit show and even went on tour with their famous parents earlier in the year, travelling around the UK to meet with fans.

Dick's son has been staying at the chateau

Dick also has a daughter, Charlotte, 34, from his first marriage to Brigit Strawbridge Howard.

James is a professional chef, photographer and published author (as well as a musician, judging by the video), while Charlotte is a photographer, painter and musician. Clearly creativity runs in the family!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.